Production started on Disney and LucasFim's Han Solo spin-off back in February, and, as expected, we haven't gotten many sneak peeks from the set, aside from the first official cast photo, and an Omaze video, where directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed a unique alien creature. While production continues, one of the stars, Emilia Clarke teased in a recent interview that this upcoming movie is even more secretive than her hit series Game of Thrones. While she couldn't divulge anything about the plot, she did have this to say about her co-star Alden Ehrenreich, while teasing that it's scarier talking about this movie, than it is about Game of Thrones.

"I genuinely can't tell you anything other than Alden (Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo) is magnificent, and it's a delight to do something on that level with really cool actors and nice people. But it's even scarier talking about that than Game of Thrones."

The actress wouldn't divulge any more about the Star Wars spin-off in her interview with The Independent, not even her character name, which hasn't been officially revealed. Aside from Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca and Woody Harrelson as Garris Shrike, none of the other characters have been confirmed at this time. The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael K. Williams and the latest cast member Ian Kenny.

LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy also shot down another interesting report, which claimed that Han Solo will actually get a new name. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently teased that the story begins with Han Solo at age 18 and takes him all the way up to age 24, while teasing that fans will also learn how he got the name Han Solo. This sent fans into quite the furor, with Kathleen Kennedy assuring fans last week that Han Solo will always be this smuggler's name, but she did tease that there is "more to his name" than we previously knew. Regardless of what this mystery is, we likely won't find out more about his name until this movie hits theaters next May.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing Han Solo: A Star Wars Story from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan. Disney and LucasFilm have set a May 25, 2018 release date for this spin-off, but there have been rumors that it may be pushed to December. While the first six Star Wars movies were all released in May, that tradition was broken with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, along with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which all have December release dates. Hopefully we'll have more on Han Solo: A Star Wars Story as production continues.