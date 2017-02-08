With production already under way, more cast members are starting to come together for LucasFilm's Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, with Fleabag creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge coming aboard. Her character's identity was not yet revealed, although it was stated that she is playing a "CGI-driven" character that will play a "significant part" in the ensemble cast. Her role in the Han Solo spin-off was compared to Alan Tudyk's K-2SO droid character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which he portrayed through a motion-capture suit.

Variety broke the casting news this afternoon, although no further details were given regarding her character. Regardless of who she's playing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins a growing cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor, Garris Shrike, and Emilia Clarke as a currently unspecified character. There have been rumors that Emilia Clarke is playing Sana Starros, a character who claimed to be married to Han Solo in Star Wars comics, and there were earlier rumors that this character would appear in the movie as well.

Last week, director Chris Miller revealed that production has started by sharing a photo of the first film slate on Twitter. There had previously been reports that filming was set to begin in February 2017, but the filmmakers got off to an early start it seems. No story details have been confirmed, but this film is believed to give Han Solo an origin story, showcasing his life before fans first met him at the Mos Eisley Cantina in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, with Disney setting a May 25, 2018 release date. However, there have also been rumors that they may shift Han Solo: A Star Wars Story to December 2018, but that has yet to be confirmed either. If Han Solo: A Star Wars Story does keep its May 25, 2018 date, it will arrive in theaters exactly 41 years to the date after the very first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, debuted in 1977. With production under way, perhaps Disney and LucasFilm will confirm story details, cast members and clarify what the release date is in the near future.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been winning rave reviews for the Amazon Studios series Fleabag, which she both stars in and created. She previously starred in and created the U.K. series Crashing, and she has had big-screen roles in The Iron Lady, Albert Nobbs and Man Up. She also stars in an upcoming biopic on author A.A. Milne, where she stars alongside another Star Wars actor, The Force Awakens' Domhnall Gleeson, along with Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald.