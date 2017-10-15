This weekend marked the start of a rather overcrowded few weeks at the box office, with 13 new movies opening over the next three weeks. Four newcomers hit theaters this weekend, with two failing to crack the top 10, although the Blumhouse thriller Happy Death Day cracking the top spot with $26.5 million, easily dethroning last weekend's winner, Blade Runner 2049, which dropped to second place this weekend with $15.1 million, dropping 53.9% in its second box office weekend. The movie certainly performed better than expected this weekend, while the rest of the field most certainly did not.

Happy Death Day, the millennial slasher movie from Blumhouse, has already earned more than three times its $4.8 million budget, becoming just the latest low-budget hit from producer Jason Blum's company this year. Jason Blum has also produced M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which took in $278.3 million worldwide from a $9 million budget, and Get Out, which earned $253.1 million from a $4.9 million budget. While the opening weekend for Happy Death Day still came in lower than both Split and Get Out, it's certainly a strong debut that ensures the studio will have a trio of profitable films under their belt in just this year alone.

Happy Death Day centers on Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter. As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she's experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter's dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. The horror-thriller earned a decent 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, debuting in 3,149 theaters this weekend, pulling in a stellar $8,415 per-screen average.

Blade Runner 2049, which brought back Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, dropped to second place this weekend with $15.1 million, dropping 53.9% from its opening weekend, playing in 4,058 theaters for a middling $3,721 per-screen average. Opening in third place this weekend is The Foreigner, which earned $12.8 million in third place this weekend. The movie played in 2,515 theaters for a decent $5,105, although it received mixed reviews from critics with just a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, the movie had a much better opening overseas, with a foreign debut of $88.4 million, bringing its worldwide total to $101.2 million, from a $35 million budget. Almost all of that international tally came from China, where the movie earned $66.8 million since opening in the country last month.

The Foreigner centers on Quan (Jackie Chan) a humble London businessman whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love, his teenage daughter, dies in a senseless act of politically motivated terrorism. His relentless search to find the terrorists leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose own past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. The top 10 is rounded out by IT ($6 million), The Mountain Between Us ($5.6 million), American Made $5.4 million), Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($5.3 million), The LEGO Ninjago Movie ($4.3 million), My Little Pony: The Movie ($4 million) and Victoria & Abdul ($3.1 million). Newcomers Marshall (11th place, $3 million) and Professor Marston and the Wonder Women ($737,000) failed to crack the top 10 this weekend.

Also opening in limited release this weekend is Fox Serchlight's Goodbye Christopher Robin, which earned $55,800 from nine theaters for a $6,200 per-screen average, Bleecker Street's Breathe, which earned $26,254 from four theaters for a $6,564 per-screen average, IFC's 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene, which took in just $4,081 from one theater, Matson Films' The Departure, which earned $5,684 from one theater, Parade Deck Films' Man From Earth: Holocene, which earned $2,800 from one theater and Super LTD's WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, which earned $15,552

from 11 theaters for a $1,414 per-screen average. No box office data was given for Indican's The Lucky Man, Vertical Entertainment's The Secret Scripture, Freestyle Releasing's Swing Away. There is no indication whether or not any of these films will expand to a nationwide release later this month, but that may not be the greatest idea this month. Over the next three frames, including this weekend, there will be a whopping 13 new movies released in theaters, none of which look to break out as a massive box office hit.

Five more movies arrive in theaters on October 20, Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony Pictures' Only the Brave, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and PureFlix's Same Kind of Different as Me. Then the weekend after, on October 27, there are four more new movies, Lionsgate's return to the Saw franchise with Jigsaw, Universal's Thank You For Your Service, Paramount's Suburbicon and Open Road Films' All I See Is You. Take a look at the top 10 estimates for the weekend of October 13, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.