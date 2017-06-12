Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer preview for Happy Death Day, originally entitled Half to Death, which reveals the first of many deaths for a young college student named Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe). Blumhouse produces this original and inventive rewinding thriller where Tree relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity. This 20-second video will get fans ready for the first full trailer that arrives on Wednesday.

Universal Pictures debuted this trailer preview on its YouTube page, which is where the full trailer will arrive on Wednesday. The trailer preview begins with Tree Gelbman waking up in a dorm room, before returning to her sorority house to get ready for her own birthday party. While the party is in full swing, Tree is seen entering a darkened room, where she is met by a masked intruder, who breaks a bong tube and uses it to kill this young woman. Who this killer is and why the crazy baby-faced killer is targeting Tree Gelbman is unclear as of now, but hopefully we'll get more clues when the first full trailer arrives.

The supporting cast includes Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Matthews, Charles Aitken, Jason Bayle, Phi Vu, Donna Duplantier, GiGi Erneta, Tenea Intriago, Rob Mello and Cariella Smith. Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher Landon and written by Landon and Scott Lobdell. Christopher Landon made his directorial debut with Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones in 2014, which he followed up with 2015's Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He has also written the screenplays for movies such as Blood and Chocolate, Disturbia, Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4.

Christopher Landon's co-writer Scott Lobdell got his writing start in the comic book industry, writing for Marvel Comics. He won two Wizard Awards for his work on the Uncanny X-Men series and he also created the Generation X comics about a new group of mutant superheroes, along with a number of self-published comics such as Ball & Chain, Hellhole and The Stray. He also created the X-Men character Blink, a.k.a. Claire Ferguson, and received a story credit on the 2005 comedy Man of the House starring Tommy Lee Jones, and his other writing credits include Mosaic and Jonni Nitro.

Universal Pictures has set an October 13 release date for this horror-thriller, putting it up against STX Entertainment's The Foreigner, Open Road Films' Marshall and Paramount's mother!. It will also be sandwiched between two jam-packed weekends. Arriving one week earlier on October 6 is Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049, The Mountain Between Us and My Little Pony. October 20 marks the busiest weekend of the year with six new releases in theaters, Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony's Granite Mountain Hotshots, PureFlix's Same Kind of Different As Me, Universal's The Snowman, Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and The Weinstein Company's War With Grandpa. Take a look at the first trailer preview for Happy Death Day, and check back Wednesday for the full trailer.