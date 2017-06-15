From the producer of Get Out, The Purge and The Visit, we have the first trailer for Happy Death Day. And it arrives in theaters on one of the most ghoulish days of the year, Friday the 13th this October. You can watch the trailer below, which comes with the first poster and photos courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Blumhouse produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity. Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon.

Joining Jessica Rothe in this terrifyingly intense masterwork of schlock cinema are Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Laura Clifton. Jason Blum produces alongside executive producers Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, Seth William Meier.

This latest horror offering from Blumhouse sets out to introduce a new slasher, a killer in a creepy baby face mask. The trailer already sets up quite a few suspects as we see our heroine make her way around campus, mostly making people mad with her indifferent ways. The twist is that instead of watching numerous co-eds get axed to death, we get to see one girl killed multiple ways, some of which we see here. They include a stabbing, death by bong, and a baseball bat upside the head, all delivered by some dirpy-faced baby lady in a hoodie. It's fun stuff. It's also a murder mystery solved by the suspect herself. It's kind of like that old classic noir thriller D.O.A which later got remade by Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in the 80s. But with a Groundhog Day twist.

The Groundhog Day idea is becoming a genre in itself, as this also follows the sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow, which followed a similar storyline, with Tom Cruise reliving the same day of conflict in an alien war until he gets it right. That movie even has a sequel coming in the next couple of years.

Director Christopher Landon is no stranger to horror. He made his directorial debut with Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones in 2014, which he followed up with 2015's Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He has also written the screenplays for movies such as Blood and Chocolate, Disturbia, Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4. And it appears he might have a modern day classic of sorts on his hands here with Happy Death Day.

Christopher Landon's co-writer Scott Lobdell is fresh from the comic book factory, having churned out stories for Marvel Comics. He won two Wizard Awards for his work on the Uncanny X-Men series and created the Generation X comics about a new group of mutant superheroes, along with a number of self-published comics such as Ball & Chain, Hellhole and The Stray. He also created the X-Men character Blink, a.k.a. Claire Ferguson, and received a story credit on the 2005 comedy Man of the House starring Tommy Lee Jones, and his other writing credits include Mosaic and Jonni Nitro.

Happy Death Day is coming as one of the few originals (if you can call a horror movie rip-off of Ground Hog day original), in a Halloween season that sees sequels to Saw, Child's Play and Annabelle all invading theaters before October 31. It should fare quite well as it's the only horror offering opening on the first Friday the 13th in October in a decade. What better time to be scared and live out some death fantasies? Take a look at what's in store with this thrilling Happy Death Day trailer.