Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a Suicide Squad spin-off that would pit the Jared Leto's Joker up against Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The news comes at an interesting time for the DCEU as they are about to launch the latest trailer for Justice League at Comic-Con as well as the pretty heavy rumors swirling that Ben Affleck will not put on the Batsuit again after Justice League. Regardless, we expect more news to come down after Saturday's Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con.

The news comes to us via Screen Rant and they say that the project is set within the DCEU and it will not affect the release of Suicide Squad 2, which should be comforting to the handful of people that enjoyed the first movie. In addition Gotham City Sirens is also still on the release schedule. Screen Rant says that "the project is described as a spin-off and Geoff Johns is set to produce." Any other information is unclear at the moment, but as previously mentioned; we may get some more information regarding the spin-off this weekend at the Warner Bros. panel.

It is important to note that nothing has officially been announced at this time, but the project of a Harley Quinn Vs. The Joker spin-off does sound pretty exciting, especially for fans who were upset that Jared Leto's Joker was barely in Suicide Squad after being used heavily in all of the trailers and television spots prior to the movie hitting theaters. Or it can be seen as a bad idea for those DC fans that were not fond of Leto's portrayal of one of the most legendary villains in history, it all depends on what side of the fence you're on. The news does come after rumors were circulating that Leto could be involved with Gotham City Sirens and it is very likely that the actor signed a multiple picture deal when he originally signed on for Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad grossed over $700 million at the box office despite the poor reviews that it received from critics and fans alike. But one thing that has been almost certain is that Leto would return to the fold at some point and Harley Quinn vs. Joker spin-off seems like the perfect vehicle to do so. In addition, Leto has spent some time over the past year teasing the return of Joker over his social media leading many to believe that he wasn't through playing the villain just yet.

So where would the Harley Quinn vs. Joker spin-off fit in? Before or after the Suicide Squad sequel? At this time the answer to that question is unclear, but clarification should come soon enough. It should also be taken into consideration that DC has a habit of jumping the gun when announcing new projects and this is still an unconfirmed rumor at the moment. It was recently announced that Shazam! will be the next DC movie to begin production in February of 2018 and a sequel to the insanely popular Wonder Woman is expected to be announced this weekend as well. This also follows today's news that Ben Affleck may not be Batman anymore, which hints there may be some big changes in store for the DCEU.