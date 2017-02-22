Last week, we reported that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford had another near brush with death in an airplane, as he inadvertently flew over an American Airlines 737 airliner as it was taxiing to its runway. The actor landed safely, and the American Airlines flight did take off on its destination to Dallas just a few minutes later, but the incident has sparked an FAA investigation that could result in punishment ranging from a warning letter to the suspension of his pilot's license. Today new video has surfaced from the airport that shows Harrison Ford flying over the aircraft.

TMZ posted this video from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, which shows Harrison Ford's plane, a yellow single-engine Aviat Husky, flying over the 737 airliner, as it was taxiing to its runway for takeoff. Our earlier report revealed that Harrison Ford asked an air traffic controller after the incident if that plane was "meant to be beneath" him, and it was revealed that he actually landed on a taxiway, instead of the runway 20-L as he was instructed. Landing on a taxiway is a violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, and this incident has spawned an FAA investigation.

The air traffic controllers told reporters after the incident that they gave the celebrated actor the proper landing instructions, and that he repeated them back. The 737 airliner, American Airlines flight 1546 to Dallas, Texas, with 110 passengers and six crew members, departed safely just a few minutes after the incident. This incident comes nearly two years after the actor survived a harrowing plane crash in Santa Monica, California. After an engine failure, Harrison Ford managed to maneuver his single-engine plane away from a residential neighborhood and crash-land on a local golf course, suffering only minimal injuries.

The 74-year-old actor reportedly trained to become a pilot in the 1950s, and while he is a respected and talented pilot, he has had a few other brushes with death in the skies. In 1999, Harrison Ford crash-landed a helicopter in Ventura County, California, during a training flight with an instructor, and then in 2000, he was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska. While neither he nor his passenger was hurt in that 2000 emergency landing, the plane's wing tips clipped the runway, causing damage to the plane.

The legendary actor has also used his piloting skills during two search and rescue missions near his temporary home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In 2000, he rescued a dehydrated hiker he found at Table Mountain in Teton County, Wyoming, and flew her to the hospital, and just a year later in 2001, the iconic actor spotted a 13-year-old Boy Scout who was lost outside Yellowstone National Park, while flying his helicopter. It isn't clear at this time how long the FAA investigation into this incident will take, but this video below is believed to be a centerpiece of the investigation. Take a look at this video of Harrison Ford flying his single-engine plane dangerously close to a 737 airliner.