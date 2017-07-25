Harrison Ford may be well into his 70s, but he isn't showing any signs that he is ready to hang it up. He is currently promoting Blade Runner 2049, which sees him revisiting one of his most iconic roles as Rick Deckard from Ridley Scott's original sci-fi classic. With his help, this could bring Blade Runner to an entirely new generation of fans. If Ford has his way, he is going to do the exact same thing with all of his classic franchise.

The 75-year-old actor appeared at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend to talk about Blade Runner 2049 during the Warner Bros. panel. As reported by Cinema Blend, a fan asked him at one point if he intends to return to all of his biggest and best franchises from over the years. It turns out, that is exactly what Harrison Ford wants to do. Here is what he had to say about it.

"You bet your ass it is!"

One might think that Harrison Ford was just trying to get a response from the crowd, but he is already well on his way to making this a reality. In 2015 he revisited the role of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and debatably gave us his best performance in years. As much as we love the man, he has definitely phoned it in quite a few times in his later years. He closed that loop because *spoilers* Han Solo was killed off, but he left the character in a good place with one last great performance. Not to mention that Lucasfilm and Disney are now giving the Han Solo character his own spin-off series, with new actor Alden Ehrenreich stepping in to take over.

Now, with Harrison Ford reprising his role as Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, he is checking them off the list in a hurry. He is also already signed on for Indiana Jones 5, which is set to hit theaters in 2020. And after that sequel, it is heavily rumored that the classic Harrison Ford character will be passed onto a different actor, just like Han Solo. So what does that leave? Are there any other actual franchises for Ford left to tackle? Then again, Blade Runner wasn't technically a franchise until the sequel was announced, so he could do other installments of classic movies he's done. He is one of the most successful movie stars of all time and has a pretty massive catalog of roles to pull from. There are plenty of options.

Harrison Ford starred as Jack Ryan in Clear and Present Danger and Patriot Games, but it's unlikely that he'd ever come back for a third sequel. Chris Pine starred in the 2014 reboot Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. And now The Office Star John Krasinski is playing the famed character in an Amazon TV reboot. Perhaps Ford could return in a reboot of the The Fugitive. The sequel U.S. Marshals didn't feature Ford's character and isn't regarded as a good follow-up. Maybe he can reteam with Tommy Lee Jones and make a proper continuation of the series that lives up to the original? Then there's that Witness reboot we've all been waiting for. These probably aren't going to happen, but Harrison Ford is more than happy to pick back up with the roles we love him in the most and as long as he keeps delivering good performances, why fight it?