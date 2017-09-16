Harry Dean Stanton passed away yesterday at the age of 91 and Hollywood has taken to social media to pay tribute to the screen legend who starred in Alien, Twin Peaks and everything in between. According to TMZ, the actor passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Stanton's career spanned more than 6 decades in numerous television and movie projects and he was also a Navy veteran of World War II.

Harry Dean Stanton was born in Irvine, Kentucky and raised with a musical background while attending Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Stanton sings, plays guitar, and plays the harmonica. After performing theater in college, Stanton said that he had to choose between being an actor and a musician while also mentioning that he could have been a writer as well after studying journalism. He was convinced to get into acting and the rest is history. Stanton appeared in indie and cult favorites all the way up to big time Hollywood movies and was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood history.

Stanton was known to audiences for an incredible number of roles, including appearances in Repo Man, The Godfather Part II, Escape from New York, Pretty in Pink, The Last Temptation of Christ, Alien, The Green Mile, and Paris, Texas, as well as roles on HBO's Big Love and Getting On. Stanton most recently appeared in David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return. Lynch and Stanton were close friends and frequent collaborators and Lynch wrote a touching tribute to his friend via the Showtime Twitter account. Lynch had this to say.

"The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us. There went a great one. There's nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) - and a great human being - so great to be around him!!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to wherever you are now!!!"

Stanton appeared in Lynch's 1990 movie Wild at Heart and in 1992's Twin Peaks: A Fire Walk With Me, although he was not in the original Twin Peaks series that aired from 1990 to 1991 on ABC. Stanton also had role in Lynch's 1999's The Straight Story and 2006's Inland Empire.

20th Century Fox simply tweeted: "Rest in Peace, Harry Dean Stanton," while Jon Cryer who starred with Stanton in Pretty in Pink said, "Was an honor, man." Edward James Almos took to Twitter to say, "Harry Dean you gave us so much truth on and off camera Thank you for living a full life! You are a great artist." Baby Driver director, Edgar Wright said, "RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: Alien, Paris Texas, Repo Man."

Rolling Stone's Peter Travers called Harry Dean Stanton "the quintessential actor... the coolest dude in the room" and director Chris Miller said, "RIP Harry Dean Stanton, who lived quite a life. Because the life of a Repo Man is always intense." Joss Whedon also took to Twitter to say, "Never a dull moment. Can't imagine telling him to rest." Harry Dean Stanton was one of the best and he will be remembered for ever. RIP Harry Dean Stanton.

RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: 'Alien', 'Paris Texas', 'Repo Man'. pic.twitter.com/tKglu0Bemv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 15, 2017

I loved Harry Dean Stanton!!! He was intelligent, sensitive and beloved #RIP — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton is smoking in the heavens. pic.twitter.com/2u6sEKAK69 — Greg Proops (@GregProops) September 15, 2017

Never a dull moment.

Can't imagine telling him to rest. pic.twitter.com/N2gpgKGBeV — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 15, 2017

Aww. RIP Harry Dean Stanton, one of the great faces/voices/presences. ENDLESS credits, always welcome. Double bill REPO MAN and PARIS TEXAS. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 15, 2017

My first, and most enduring memory of Harry Dean Stanton is (and always will be) from Alien. pic.twitter.com/coVa0ygIj3 — Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) September 15, 2017

RIP, Mr Harry Dean Stanton. Your humanity made us feel every ache you ached across the… https://t.co/6tHwi9gxrP — Robert Baker (@slyhuckleberry) September 15, 2017

Oh man. RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What a legend. One of the very best. https://t.co/bPQal7euPZ — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, "Love ya. Mean it." Such a great guy. RIP — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 15, 2017

RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What an actor! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean was just plain special. Nobody like him. RIP and have a drink on me. https://t.co/s21oTbCvzz — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) September 15, 2017

Rest in peace, sweet man. So honored to have known you and worked with you. 👑😎❤️ https://t.co/BwXPwdy8HQ — Beth Grant (@BethGrantActor) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in CHRISTINE: "I'm selling' this shithole and buyin' a condo." Rest in peace, HD. You were great. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2017