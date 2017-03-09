A member of the Harry Potter family is in intensive care following a deadly car crash. Actor Jim Tavaré, best known as Tom, the Leaky Cauldron innkeeper and the saga's resident hunchback, is recovering from a head-on collision that left him with quite a few broken bones and a broken neck.

Tavare first appeared in the 2004 movie Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He was involved in a automobile accident this past Monday, which resulted in 15 broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken leg and fractured breastbones. At this time, no further details have been revealed about what caused the accident. There was an update on the actor's official Facebook page. It came accompanied with a photo, which you can see below.

"This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He's currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this."

Laura is Jim's wife. She made the news of Tavaré's accident public, as Jim wanted to share his hospital photo assuring fans everything was going well. Jim is a well known British actor and comedian who currently lives in Los Angeles. Aside from Harry Potter, he is also known for the BAFTA-winning TV series The Sketch Show, which he co-write and starred in.

Other notable appearances include an arc on the Showtime series Californication. He was in the 2012 Killjoy sequel Killjoy Goes to Hell, and it's sequel Killjoy's Psycho Circus. He'll next be seen in the sequel I Split on Your Grave: Deja Vu. Jim's friends and family are all hoping for a speedy recovery.