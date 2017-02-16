A former member of the Harry Potter family is getting ready to shun her clothes and pose nude in the pages of Playboy. But it's not Emma Watson promoting Beauty and the Beast. It's Scarlett Byrne, who played Slytherin Pansy Parkinson in three of the Harry Potter movies, including 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. She will be getting naked in the name of feminism. And she has this to say about her latest endeavor.

"I'm very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, "The Feminist Mystique". A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal"

You may be thinking, 'Wait...Didn't Playboy stop publishing naked photos in there magazine way back in 2015?' Yes, they did. But Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper Hefner, the magazine's chief creative officer, realized that removing the nudity was a big mistake. So they are bringing back the naked pictorials in the March/April 2017 edition of the magazine. The issue will feature nude models and comes tagged with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal, as you can see in Scarlett Byrne's Instagram post.

Elizabeth Elam is the cover model for this return to nude issue of Playboy. Also included will be Byrne's essay, an expose on Van Jones, American Hero, 20 questions with Adam Scott, a User's Guide to Cannabis and an interview with Scarlett Johannson. About this issue, Cooper Hefner had this to say.

"I'll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today, we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

It should be noted that Scarlett Byrne is engaged to marry Cooper Hefner, and that's likely one of the reasons she agreed to appear in the magazine. The character of Pansy Parkinson was never given too much to do in the Harry Potter movies. And she was usually seen standing with Draco Malfoy and the other Slytherin students at Hogwarts. Other notable roles for Scarlett Byrne include Lexi Denise Glass-Masonn in the TNT sci-fi drama Falling Skies. She also appeared as Nora Hildegard in The Vampire Diaries. She was most recently seen in an episode of MTV's pot sitcom Mary + Jane. She'll next be seen in the movie Skybound, about five plane passengers who are unable to land after a mysterious disaster happens on the ground. You can check out her Instagram post, which teases her pictorial along with the cover here.