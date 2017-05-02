May 2 is an important date for fans of the Harry Potter franchise, be it the books or the movies. As many know, it is the date that the Battle of Hogwarts takes place, which makes today the anniversary of that very important and deadly event in the Harry Potter universe. This year, in honor of the event, author J.K. Rowling took some time to finally apologize for killing off one of the most important characters in Harry Potter; Severus Snape.

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter today in order to issue the formal and public apology for killing off Snape, both in the Harry Potter books and later in the movies. This is the first time she has apologized for killing off the fan-favorite character, which makes it a pretty big deal. Though, she did have a pretty light-hearted tone about the apology, while still understanding that fans will view it as an important moment in Harry Potter lore. Here's what she had to say about it.

"OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*"

As many fans were happy to point out in the comment thread on her tweet, Snape's death in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was a very necessary and important part of the story. It simply wouldn't have had the same gravity if he hadn't died. That said, there are still plenty of fans that were, and still remain, very unhappy that he had to be killed off in order for the story to press forward to its grand finale. The death was changed, with J.K. Rowling's blessing, for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, but the death still carried the same weight and importance.

We can guess that J.K. Rowling is apologizing more for what fans went through because of Snape's death, as opposed to killing him in the first place. Since his death was so important to the Harry Potter story, it seems unlikely that she would regret making that narrative decision. But she clearly understands that, especially at a point when fans had lived with the character for so long, that death really hurt. This death has a bit of an extra meaning now, since Alan Rickman, who portrayed Snape in the movies, passed away tragically last year. It is safe to assume that is why she picked this year to honor and apologize for his death.

J.K. Rowling is fiercely dedicated to her fans and very much so to the Harry Potter franchise. The legacy of these characters and the continued story is something she is constantly involved in and her passion has not seemed to waver over the years. She is currently very heavily involved in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, which she wrote the screenplay for. You can check out her Snape apology tweet for yourself below. RIP, Severus Snape.