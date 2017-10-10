If you're a huge Harry Potter fan and have been looking for a new place to live, you might be in luck. That is, assuming you have roughly $1.3 million lying around to spare. The Potter cottage in Godric's Hollow, as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, is currently on the market. But the house isn't cheap, so the lucky fan of the wizarding world who manages to purchase this home is going to be one with a lot of money.

The Potter house is a 14th-century cottage in the medieval village of Lavenham, England, just north of London. The home includes six bedrooms, two kitchens, and a drawing room. That's right, two kitchens. At least you're getting your money's worth if you're putting down more than $1 million to live in Harry Potter's old house. That said, anyone looking to buy this house is probably going to want it for reasons that go beyond the real-world history. For Potterheads, this is a truly important location and that will almost certainly factor into the amount of money the real estate will command.

There are many significant locations in the Harry Potter world, but the Potter cottage in Godric's Hollow is right up near the top. This isn't just the birthplace of Harry Potter, the most famous wizard in the history of wizards, but it is also the place that Lily Potter and James Potter died at the hands of he who must not be named. Or we can just name him. Voldemort. It was Voldemort. That makes this house the true genesis point of the larger Harry Potter story that fans now know and love.

The Potter cottage was the home of the Potter family until the final months of the First Wizarding War. When a prophecy concerning Harry's defeat of Lord Voldemort came to light, Albus Dumbledore cast a Fidelius Charm on the home. But it's the night of 31 October, 1981, when Voldemort showed up to murder Harry's parents that makes the place so significant. In the books and the movies, the Killing Curse that was intended for Harry rebounded and destroyed a large portion of the house. The cottage was left in its ruined state ever since that fateful day.

Luckily for whoever it is that winds up putting up the $1.3 million for this home, the actual house isn't in a ruined state. It's quite amazing, actually. Entertainment Weekly was able to confirm that the house is on the market, so there is probably going to be a lot of interest. It hasn't yet been confirmed if any notable Harry Potter memorabilia is included with the house, which could add to its appeal. But the house itself is truly a major piece of Potterhead memorabilia. Plus, you can live in it. You can't do that with a wand that was used on set or a first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets autographed by J.K. Rowling. Though, that would also be pretty great.