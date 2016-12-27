The world was shocked this past June when a gunman entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida and killed 49 people and injured 53 others in the worst mass shooting in US history. In response to this shooting, Marc Andreyko, a comic book legend, sent out a message on Facebook asking artists of all types to contribute to a comic book anthology called Love is Love. Today we have word that this comic will feature Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Albus Dumbledore in never-before-seen artwork.

The New York Times debuted this drawing from the 148-page comic anthology which was drawn by DC artist and comic book icon Jim Lee with a quote from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, "Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open." Rowling previously confirmed that Albus Dumbledore is gay, with this illustration featuring Dumbledore and his friends standing united under a rainbow flag. The anthology comic will be released on December 28. This drawing with all of these Harry Potter characters underneath the famous symbol of the LGBTQ community is important because it marks the first time that Dumbledore's sexuality has been "clearly represented on paper". And the quote was validated by J.K. Rowling herself.

IDW Publishing, with the support of DC Entertainment, will honor the victims of Orlando's Pulse Nightclub tragedy by publishing Love Is Love, an anthology graphic novel curated by writer Marc Andreyko (Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77). In the wake of this devastating event, Andreyko assembled a group of fellow comic book creators to contribute to the benefit project. Andreyko received an overwhelming response across the comic book community and beyond, with over 200 writers and artists lending their talents to Love Is Love, a collection of over 100 short graphic stories. All material has been donated by the writers, artists, and editors, with all proceeds going to victims, survivors, and their families via Equality Florida.

Love Is Love will debut in comic book shops and bookstores this December. The anthology graphic novel is a 144-page love letter to the LGBTQ community containing moving and heartfelt stories-some using iconic DC characters-from some of the greatest talent in comics, including Phil Jimenez, Steve Sadowski, Paul Jenkins, Mike Carey, Matt Wagner, Marguerite Bennett, Aneke, Damon Lindelof, Patton Oswalt, Steven Orlando, Rafael Albuquerque, Jason Aaron, Jason Latour, James Asmus, Ming Doyle, James Tynion IV, Cecil Castellucci, Brandon Peterson, Jesus Saiz, Olivier Coipel, Leinil Yu, Elsa Charretier, and many more to be announced.

The contributors behind Love Is Love have banded together to send a powerful message through their art that they stand with the victims of this national tragedy. Help spread the love this December and become part of this historic comics event. Take a look at the Harry Potter artwork below.