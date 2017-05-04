Back in December, it was confirmed that the hit London stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be heading across the pond to Broadway, but a timeline for the move wasn't set in stone. Earlier today, the official Harry Potter website Pottermore announced that an official Broadway debut has been set, with the play opening at the Lyric Theatre in New York on Sunday, April 22, 2018. The theater is currently undergoing renovations for a complete transformation before its debut next spring.

Pottermore broke the news earlier today, although no further details about this Broadway opening were revealed. Last month, this Harry Poter stage play won a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards, the most in history, including Best New Play. Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle took home the Best Actor, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role awards. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also won for Best Set Design (Christine Jones), Best Costume Design (Katrina Lindsay), Best Sound Design (Gareth Fry) and Best Lighting Design (Neil Austin).

Tickets will go on sale this fall, which will only be available for purchase through the play's oficial website (http://www.harrypottertheplay.com/us/). The show's performance schedule, casting and further details will be announced in the coming months. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new play by Jack Thorne, received its world premiere in June 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it plays to sold-out houses. Aside from its record-breaking nine Olivier Awards, the production has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK since opening last July in London, including the Evening Standard Best Play Award.

Even before the play opened in London's West End last June, there had been rumors that Warner Bros. was looking to make a Cursed Child movie, although Warner Bros. denied that a movie was in the works last September. J.K. Rowling has always contended that this story was always designed to be told on the stage, and not be turned into a movie. Still, even after the studio denied the movie rumors, another unconfirmed report surfaced, claiming that the original Harry Potter movie cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, were in talks to star in a Cursed Child movie trilogy, which would happen after the Fantastic Beasts series wrapped up. That report was shot down by J.K. Rowling herself.

Written by Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, bringing together some of the most exciting talent working in the theatre today. With a premiere date now in place, it should only be a matter of time before the Broadway cast for this Harry Potter stage play is announced.