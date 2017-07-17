Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe channeled his inner wizard to come to the aid of a tourist who was slashed in the face and robbed by two men on a scooter. Since Harry Potter ended 6 years ago, Radcliffe has been a busy guy taking roles that have had no resemblance of his former wizarding ways. He's played Igor in Victor Frankenstein, he's done voice-over work for Robot Chicken and the Simpsons as well as his criminally underrated role in Swiss Army Man. Radcliffe is currently acting on stage in the U.K. for Rosencrantz and Guilderstein Are Dead.

You can now add real-life good Samaritan to Daniel Radcliffe's incredible resume. According to The Daily Standard, Radcliffe came to the aid of a tourist who had just been robbed and slashed in the face by two men on a moped scooter. The victim was walking on a side road off of Chelsea's King's Road in West London when the two men slashed his face and stole his fancy Louis Vuitton handbag. Radcliffe ran up to the man with a group of others to help the victim.

Apparently a former police officer, David Videcette was also on the scene and he tried to prevent the attack from taking place. The former police officer noticed that the men on the scooter were behaving in a suspicious manner so he followed them. He then tried to bump their scooter with his car after he saw that one of them had a knife. The two men later took off, running red lights and ultimately getting away. Videcette said that Daniel Radcliffe was seen consoling the victim, which had to have been a pretty surreal moment for the victim and everybody else involved. A representative for Radcliffe confirmed that he was there, but did not provide any further information.

The victim apparently put up a good fight, but was slashed in the face for trying to protect his expensive designer handbag. The man who is said to be in his 50s was apparently very shaken up by the encounter. Radcliffe was said to be a very nice young man by other witnesses that were just as shocked as the victim to get a chance to hang out with the real-life Harry Potter in a bizarre chain of events. The moped bandits have not been caught and are still at large at the time of this writing.

The news comes after Tom Hardy helped police apprehend two teenagers who had stolen and crashed a moped in London earlier this year. What's up with the mopeds and mischief in London these days? Is there some kind of malicious Mod revival happening? Regardless of the reasoning behind the surge of moped-related crime, it is awesome to see Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Hardy dedicate some of their time to help others in need without the use of wands or special effects, in an effort to help those in need.