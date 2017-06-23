You would be hard-pressed to find a creator more dedicated to the fanbase of the thing that they created than author J.K. Rowling and her Harry Potter fans. The book series ended a decade ago and the movies were completed in 2011. Yet, she still continues to tell stories in that universe, and she recently made quite the big reveal. It turns out that Harry Potter was actually named after his grandfather.

J.K. Rowling made this pretty significant reveal in a recent post on Pottermore. She pretty regularly posts new stories and content that take place in the wizarding world, and this time, she decided to give us a little insight into the Potter, originally "Potterer", family tree. At one point, she was discussing wizards from his family who spent time in London. One of these wizards happened to be Henry Potter, or "Harry" Potter, as his friends knew him. Here's what J.K. Rowling had to reveal about Harry's grandfather, the man from whence he got his name.

"Occasionally, a Potter made it all the way to London, and a member of the family has twice sat on the Wizengamot: Ralston Potter, who was a member from 1612-1652, and who was a great supporter of the Statute of Secrecy (as opposed to declaring war on the Muggles, as more militant members wished to do) and Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates), who was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 - 1921. Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family's exclusion from the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight.'"

For more casual Harry Potter fans, this may not be that big of a deal, but for those who really get into this stuff, it's pretty significant. Not only is this where the most famous wizard in the history of wizards got his name, but he also contributed to the Potter's exclusion from the Sacred Twenty-Eight. In case you need a refresher, the Sacred Twenty-Eight is a compendium of truly pure bloodlines within the world of Harry Potter. But there is also something pretty significant here when you consider the timeline that J.K. Rowling establishes. Could we be seeing Henry Potter in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2?

Since the Fantastic Beasts sequel will be taking place in the U.K. and is going to be taking place around the time that Henry Potter would have been around, it doesn't seem at all difficult to imagine him at least popping up. J.K. Rowling did write the script for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, which is set to arrive on November 16, 2018. Maybe that's what made her really think about all of this Potter family tree stuff? Even if Henry Potter doesn't show up in the next movie, this is a pretty interesting bit of information for die-hard fans.