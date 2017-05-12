A unique, 800 word story handwritten by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has been stolen from a home in central England. The Harry Potter prequel was scribbled out by Rowling on a postcard to raise money for a charity benefitting English Pen, an international association that promotes the freedom to write and read. The prequel sold for about $32,000 in 2008 as a part of the "What's Your Story?" event at Waterstones (UK and Europe Bookstores). Later that year Waterstones released 10,000 books containing the prequel story, which sold out entirely in a single day, making it the fastest selling story in history.

There are fears that thieves will not realize the worth of the postcard and trash it or that the thieves know what they have and exactly who to sell it to. J.K. Rowling has taken to Twitter to try and stop people from attempting to buy the one of kind writing. Read her plea below.

"PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for , the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it."

The one of a kind writing was stolen along with jewelry from a safe and two more safes containing more jewelry in a house in Birmingham. The burglary took place between April 13th and 24th while the owner was on a Bangkok business trip with Steven Seagal, yes you read that right... Steven Seagal.

The owner of the one of a kind Harry Potter prequel claimed to not be that big of a Harry Potter fan and that he just wanted the money to go to those less fortunate.

"I'm not a huge Harry Potter fan, but I took good care of it. The card never came out of the box. It's shocking for this to happen."

The postcard was purchased for around $32,000, but is said to now be worth twice that amount. Police are trying to spread the story across the world to as many Harry Potter fans as they can to get to the bottom of the burglary. The owner went on to say this.

"It's a horrible thing to happen and I'm just hoping for its safe return. The real worry is that the thieves won't realize what it is. It's a hard item to sell, especially as there is lots of awareness now. But they stole some jewelry too and I'm scared they won't realize what the card is, focus on the jewelry, and throw it away. That unique piece of work could just be destroyed."

Steven Seagal has yet to make an official statement and a representative has not yet responded to requests. One would hope that the cops would utilize the immense martial arts talent of Seagal to track down the missing Harry Potter prequel. Hell, that would make a great (or at least mediocre) movie, Steven Seagal out to find the missing Harry Potter prequel, locating the thieves on a trans-Atlantic adventure and saving the day while falling in love with a librarian.

The untitled Harry Potter prequel is a short story that features Sirius Black and Harry's father, James. The duo gets into a bit of trouble with the police after a high-speed motorcycle chase. After trading words with the policemen, the duo uses magic to escape the situation. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the West Midlands Police Department who are hopefully working side by side with Seagal to crack the case.