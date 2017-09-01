It's been a little over 19 years since Harry Potter defeated 'He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named' at the Battle of Hogwarts and as many emotional Potter fans know, today is the very first day of school for Albus Severus Potter, aka Harry and Ginny's second son. September 1st, 2017 is the exact date that young Albus takes the Hogwarts Express for his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The date was celebrated by the Pottermore site by giving fans an interactive tour of the grounds of Hogwarts and the exterior of the iconic school.

The date is widely known by Potter fanatics, but Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling took to social media to officially announce and celebrate the date with fans. The reminder was shared on Rowling's Twitter page, which shares that today is indeed the date that Albus goes to school for the first time. Rowling wrote: "Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time" with the popular hashtag #19yearslater. Fans turned the Twitter thread into a virtual celebration.

As Rowling revealed in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Albus will go on to be sorted into Slytherin, not Gryffindor as he hoped. It is implied that the Slytherin placement will give the young son a chance to live up to his name. Harry reminded him of his name on Platform 9¾ and said, "You were named for two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew." Harry is obviously talking about Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape.

On September 1st, 2017, Albus began his education at Hogwarts with Rose Granger-Weasley and Scorpius Malfoy and was sorted into Slytherin House. His older brother, James, had been at Hogwarts for two years already and was starting his third year and had a habit of telling Albus lies regarding Hogwarts, as a way to tease his younger brother. Albus quickly struck up a friendship with Scorpius, one which in time would grow to become very deep. He struggled with his father's legacy and pressure that was heaped upon him by others. It seems that, out of his siblings, Albus had the closest relationship with his father, but Albus struggled "with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted." During his time at Hogwarts, Albus was bullied by his peers for being different from his father, something that was already a great fear of his and in turn, he became emotionally shut off from most people.

Albus' story is told via a two-part stage play that was written by Jack Thorne and based off of a new original story by J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. The stage show has received critical praise from critics, but received mixed reviews by hardcore Harry Potter fans who felt that the story differed too much from the previously established rules of the Harry Potter universe. Many fans reject the story as a whole and do not consider it to be a part of the official canon. All differences aside, fans were certainly excited to celebrate Albus' first day of instruction at Hogwarts. Check out J.K. Rowling's reminder tweet and fan responses in the thread below.