The hits just keep on coming for Harvey Weinstein, after a myriad of sexual assault and abuse allegations have come to light. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have released a statement revealing they have expelled Harvey Weinstein from the MPAA following these allegations. Here's the statement released by the MPAA, announcing Harvey Weinstein being expelled from the

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

After the first wave of sexual harassment allegations first surfaced, another report surfaced with a number of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, including Italian actress/filmmaker Asia Argento. Other big name actresses such as Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow came forward in the report as well, while several other actresses started telling their own stories on social media and other platforms as well. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelling one's membership is an extremely rare move, which ultimately represents an industry-wide shunning of the banned individual.

Back in 2004, the Academy revoked the membership of The Godfather actor Carmine Caridi, when he he shared a copyrighted movie screener with a friend who uploaded it to the Internet. The Academy's move didn't come as a surprise, since they released a statement on Wednesday, where the Academy said that Harvey Weinstein's behavior was, "repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the academy and the creative community it represents." Now the once-powerful movie producer, who was known for his cunning and savvy Oscar campaigns, will no longer be able to cast a vote for the Academy Awards.

Last week, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company by its board of directors, with several key members of that board also resigning. There have also been reports that both the NYPD, where Harvey Weinstein lives, and the LAPD, are considering mounting investigations to delve into any criminal charges. We'll certainly have more on this Harvey Weinstein saga in the days and weeks ahead, and you can head on over to NPR.org to read more.