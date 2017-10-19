Scott Rosenberg, a Hollywood producer and screenwriter of movies such as Beautiful Girls, Gone in 60 Seconds, and High Fidelity, wrote a long piece about his old friend and collaborator, Harvey Weinstein. In the long scathing essay, Rosenberg called out everybody in the entertainment business for knowing about his sexual predatory behavior for years and never saying anything. The screenwriter/producer also took time out to apologize for being complicit during all of these years in what has become a major headline across the world over the last few weeks.

Scott Rosenberg took to Facebook earlier this week to not only condemn Harvey Weinstein's behavior, but also call out the entertainment industry for knowing about Weinstein's misconduct for decades, himself included. While Rosenberg claims that people didn't know about heavier accusations, he claims that everybody knew about Harvey Weinstein's aggressive behavior while stating he knew because everybody reportedly talked about it together. He explains.

"Everybody f%[email protected] knew... And I saw you. And I talked about it with you. You, the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers. And you, the big rival studio chiefs; you, the big actors; you, the big actresses; you, the big models. You, the big journalists; you, the big screenwriters; you, the big rock stars; you, the big restaurateurs; you, the big politicians.

Some Scott Rosenberg's claims have definitely been backed up over the years. Musician/Actress Courtney Love once warned an interviewer on the red carpet to beware of Harvey Weinstein back in 2005 and before saying it, she mentioned that she'd probably get sued for libel. After Love called out Weinstein back in 2005, she says that the CAA banned her.

In his essay, Scott Rosenberg spoke of the good ol' days, and apologized for standing on the sidelines, simply watching the systematic allegations of abuse unfold.

"I've worked with Mira (Sorvino) and Rosanna (Arquette) and Lysette (Anthony), I've known Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd and Claire Forlani for years ... Their courage only hangs a lantern on my shame."

Rosenberg added that Harvey Weinstein would often give him lavish gifts like vacations and Super Bowl tickets. And reportedly, others within his "circle" received the same treatment. Even though he was treated exceptionally by Weinstein, he knew full well about the allegations being made behind the scenes. Rosenberg said, "I reaped the rewards and I kept my mouth shut."

Scott Rosenberg claims that everybody knew about Harvey Weinstein's despicable behavior, but everybody kept their mouth shut to keep the gravy train running. Actresses would reach out to publicists and the publicists would recommend keeping their mouths shut in order to save both of their careers. Rosenberg also points to the idea that there was really nobody to tell. Weinstein reportedly owned the media and could make or break careers. The key word there being "could," since the New York Times, which is the "media" basically took Weinstein down.

Toward the end of his essay, Scott Rosenberg urged others to come forward and be sorry along with him, warning those who knew about the allegations and never did or said anything to admit to being just as complicit as he had been. "You should be sorry, too," Rosenberg added. "Because I was there with you." It appears that Scott Rosenberg has since deleted his long essay from his site, but you can read the entire essay, calling out the entertainment industry, courtesy of Deadline.