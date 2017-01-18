It has been nearly a decade since Hellboy II: The Golden Army came out and a lot has changed in Hollywood since, namely comic book movies have become the most in-demand commodity in the industry. The Hellboy movies have maintained a rather faithful following and there is still a lot of hope that Hellboy 3 will happen some day. There hasn't been any real movement, despite the desire from seemingly everyone to get it done. Now director Guillermo Del Toro has given fans some, albeit a very small amount of, hope that Hellboy 3 may still happen.

The director took to his Twitter account in order to post a poll, asking fans to vote either "yes" or "hell yes" for Hellboy III. Following his posting of the poll, Guillermo Del Toro promised that if 100 thousand people vote in 24-hours, he will get the team together and discuss finally finishing up the Hellboy trilogy. Here is what he had to say.

"The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola"

"Da Perl" is referring to Ron Perlman, who starred as the title character in both Hellboy movies. "Mignola" is Mike Mignola, who created the comic book version of the character. Ron Perlman has been vocal about his desire to get Hellboy 3 done over the last couple of years, but he hasn't seemed overly optimistic. Given his age (66), the window is probably closing on him actually being able to go through the process of making an intensive action movie, let alone doing all of the makeup and prosthetics that are necessary for Hellboy. A few months ago in an interview with Screen Rant, Ron Perlman said that he and Guillermo Del Toro weren't working on it and were busy with other projects, but made it seem like he would make the time for it if the call ever came in.

"We don't talk about that anymore. Because he's busy, and I'm busy. Maybe one day he's going to call and say, 'Hey, let's do it.' But for right now? We're happy discovering new worlds to conquer."

The first two Hellboy movies were slightly ahead of the curve in terms of the comic book adaptation boom in Hollywood. The first Hellboy was well received by critics at the time but didn't break the bank at the box office, earning just shy of $100 million on a $66 million budget back in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army fared better in every way. The movie currently sits at a very respectable 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it made $160 million from an $85 million budget. While that still isn't what most studios would want in terms of a return on investment, the movie has gained a large following since it left theaters and given the interest in comic book movies at the moment, Hellboy 3 could actually do very well.

Guillermo Del Toro doesn't have any huge movies on his slate, since Doug Liman is now directing Justice League Dark and he has stepped back to just produce Pacific Rim 2, with Steven S. DeKnight now handling directing duties on the sequel. He is currently in post-production on his next original movie, The Shape of Water, and he is attached to direct a dark, live-action version of Pinocchio, but his schedule looks open enough to accommodate Hellboy 3, should this Twitter poll finally be the thing that gets the movie going. You can check out the tweets for yourself below and vote in the poll, if you want to see Hellboy 3 happen.

Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017