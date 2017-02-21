The rollercoaster ride that has been Hellboy 3 is officially over. Director Guillermo Del Toro has refused to give up entirely on getting the last movie in the Hellboy trilogy made for nearly a decade now and recently, he gave fans some hope that the long-awaited sequel could finally happen. Today he delivered the unfortunate news that his last-ditch effort to get some traction on Hellboy 3 has failed and that the movie is definitely not happening. Ever.

Last month, Guillermo Del Toro took to Twitter in order to see if he could drum up some support for Hellboy 3 again. He threw up a Twitter poll and promised that if it got 100 thousand votes in 24 hours, he would sit down with star Ron Perlman and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola about Hellboy 3. He made good on his word and had the talks with all of the parties who would need to be on board to make the movie happen. It isn't clear where things broke down, but they definitely did. Today, the director posted a new Twitter update, making it crystal clear that Hellboy 3 is very much dead. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it"

Prior to this recent bout of hope and talks that ultimately failed to get the movie made, Ron Perlman had been vocal about his desire to see Hellboy 3 happen. Granted, he hasn't seemed overly optimistic about it. Given his age (66), the window was probably closing on him actually being able to go through the process of making an intensive action movie anyway, let alone doing all of the makeup and prosthetics that are necessary for Hellboy. He also reacted to the news on Twitter on a sad but hilarious way. Here is what he had to say.

"Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros.'

The Hellboy movies were slightly ahead of the curve in terms of the comic book adaptation boom in Hollywood. The first Hellboy was well received by critics at the time but didn't break the bank at the box office, earning just shy of $100 million on a $66 million budget back in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army fared better in every way. The movie currently sits at a very respectable 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it made $160 million from an $85 million budget. Still, by modern superhero movie standards, that math doesn't really check out and that is probably ultimately why we are never going to see Hellboy 3.

There is seemingly a lot of support for Hellboy 3, but there are a lot of superhero movies on the way in the coming years. Given the box office results for the first two movies, it would be very tough for a studio that probably already has some superhero movies in the pipeline to green light a likely very expensive third installment in a series that would be getting made nearly a decade after the second movie hit theaters. It is sad that Hellboy 3 is officially dead, but at least Guillermo Del Toro was good on his word and seemingly did his best to try and get it done. RIP Hellboy 3.

