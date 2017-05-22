The Hellboy franchise is going to continue on the big screen, and that has led to a mixture of excitement and sadness among fans. The upcoming R-rated reboot will not be a continuation of the story that Guillermo Del Toro told over the course of two previous installments. Unfortunately, that Hellboy 3 will never see the light of day. But Ron Perlman, who played the character in Del Toro's movies, has finally shared some details, letting us know what Hellboy 3 would have been about.

The actor recently appeared at Motor City Comic Con and was asked about Hellboy 3 during a panel he was on. Via a report from Dread Central, it sounds like Guillermo Del Toro's third Hellboy movie would have given us some closure on his version of the character. Here's what Ron Perlman had to say about it.

"The third one was meant to be epic and conclusive and a resolve for all these, almost, Greek oracle promises of the destiny of Hellboy. It would've made for a really good movie, I think."

Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman were trying very hard to get Hellboy 3 made for years with no success. Part of the problem probably had to do with the financials. As Perlman says, the movie would have been "epic," which in the case of comic book movies is often a synonym for expensive. Given that Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, while beloved movies now, did not make bank at the box office, only pulling in a combined $260 million worldwide, it makes sense that an expensive third installment had a tough time getting the green light. Earlier this year, Del Toro made one last effort to get the movie going, but in February, the movie was officially declared dead.

It was recently announced that Millennium is producing an R-rated Hellboy reboot, which is already almost ready to begin filming. Creator Mike Mignola has been involved in the project, with Neil Marshall (The Descent) set to direct. Stranger Things star David Harbour has been tapped to replace Ron Perlman as the big red comic book character. During the panel, Perlman also had some nice things to say about the new Hellboy actor, wishing him and the new project nothing but the best.

"David Harbour is a good dude. I wish him nothing but the best when it comes to the retooling of Hellboy."

The studio has not yet locked down a specific release date for the Hellboy reboot, which is currently titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, but the movie is expected to shoot later this year. Ideally, it has been reported that the producers want to be filming by September for a release sometime in 2018. So, even though it won't be Hellboy 3, we will be seeing a new Hellboy movie on the big screen in the relatively near future. Still, one can't help but wonder what this "epic" and "conclusive" third movie would have looked like.