Ever since the release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008, Hellboy fans have been clamoring for Hellboy III, to close out the trilogy. Every now and then, either director Guillermo del Toro or star Ron Perlman will offer some sort of an update, but earlier this week, Guillermo del Toro put fans to the ultimate test. He put up a Twitter poll, asking fans to vote either "Yes" or "Hell Yes" for Hellboy 3, promising that he'll set up a meeting between himself, Ron Perlman and Mike Mingola, who created the Hellboy comics, if over 100,000 fans voted in 24 hours. It seems the fans came through, and this meeting will happen soon. Here's what the director had to say on Twitter yesterday morning.

"I spoke with Ron Perlman. He's in for the sit down. Will approach Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II"

Guillermo del Toro hasn't offered any further updates on when this meeting with Mike Mingola may happen, but this is by far the most movement on the sequel in quite some time. In fact, Guillermo del Toro said in 2014 he didn't think it would happen, and back in October, Ron Perlman chimed in, stating he didn't think it would happen because they're both too busy, and they don't talk about it anymore. It remains unclear about what has happened between then and now, and while there still is a long way to go before Hellboy 3 will officially happen, it's closer to happening now than it has been in years.

The first Hellboy movie earned a modest $59.6 million at the domestic box office and $99.3 million worldwide, from a $66 million production budget, during its theatrical run in 2004. The 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army fared much better at the box office, earning $75.9 million domestically and $160.3 million worldwide, from an $85 million budget. While those aren't exactly the best profit margins for a major studio blockbuster, fans have held out hope for one last Hellboy movie, and now it may be close to actually happening. It isn't clear if Guillermo del Toro has a story worked out at this time.

At one point in 2015, there was talk that this Hellboy sequel may happen if Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim 2 was a big hit. At the time, the filmmaker was attached to direct Pacific Rim 2, but he ended up backing away from the directorial gig, remaining aboard as a producer, while Steven S. DeKnight took the helm. Guillermo del Toro's last movie was the 2015 thriller Crimson Peak, but he also produced Netflix's new animated series Trollhunters, which debuted last month on the streaming service. The filmmaker is also attached to direct The Haunted Mansion for Disney, but there hasn't been any updates on that film, since a 2015 rumor that Ryan Gosling was boarding the film.

If Hellboy 3 does actually happen, it remains to be seen if the Hellboy and Hellboy II stars such as Selma Blair, Doug Jones, John Hurt or Jeffrey Tambor will reprise their roles for this new adventure. If it does actually happen, the fans should get a lot of credit for willing this sequel into existence, especially when it looked like all hope might be lost for a third and, presumably final, Hellboy movie. Take a look at Guillermo del Toro's tweets below regarding Hellboy 3.

Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017