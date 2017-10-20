With Lionsgate's Hellboy gearing up for production, three new actors have come aboard, playing characters from the original Hellboy comics that wernen't featured in the original movies from director Guillermo del Toro. Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson and Alistair Petrie have all signed on for the reboot, with Okonedo playing Lady Hatton, Gleeson playing Lord Adam Galen and Alistair Petrie playing the iconic wizard Merlin. It isn't known how large or small their roles may be in this reboot, but it's clear that this project is taking a much different approach than the first two movies.

Lady Hatton was featured in the 2007 comic Hellboy: The Wild Hunt, a resident seer at the Osiris Club, an English secret society dedicated to solving supernatural mysteries. Lord Adam Glaren is another member of the Osiris Club, with Merlin the same mythical wizard from the King Arthur legend. In the Hellboy comics, he meets the nefarious Nimue the Blood Queen, played by Milla Jovovich in this movie, who seduces him and learns all of his magical secrets, before burying her alive. It remains to be seen how closely this reboot sticks to the comic book versions of these characters, but with comic book creator Mike Mignola co-writing the screenplay with Andrew Crosby and Christopher Golden, it's possible that this project is quite faithful to the source material.

These new cast members join a cast that is lead by David Harbour as Hellboy, along with Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio. The Ben Daimio role was quite the controversial one, with Ed Skrein first cast as the character, who in the comics is of Asian heritage, sparking "whitewashing" outrage from fans of the original comics. In a surprising move, this controversy caused Ed Skrein to back out of the role himself, since he wasn't aware of the original comic book character's heritage, which lead to Daniel Dae Kim's casting, which came just after the actor had left his CBS series Hawaii Five-0 after an equal pay dispute.

A Hellboy casting call from August revealed that other characters will be featured in this reboot such as Abe Sapien, played by Doug Jones in the original Hellboy movies, along with a fairy creature known as Gruagach, who blames Hellboy for his current condition and wants revenge, Babe Yaga the Witch along with King Arthur. While none of these characters have been cast yet, it's possible we could learn who is playing them. Neil Marshall is directing this reboot with Lawrence Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Mike Richardson and Philip Westgren producing.

Star David Harbour also revealed in August that this version of Hellboy will not be an origin story, with the actor saying that this project takes a different approach to the character. For one, it has been revealed that the filmmakers are eyeing an R rating for this reboot, which is said to be much more dark and gory than its predecessors, but we'll have to wait and see how it turns out. There was a report that Lionsgate had set a January 19, 2019 release date for the reboot, but the studio later said that report was inaccurate, and it isn't clear when the movie will be released at this time. This new report from Deadline didn't mention a release date, so we'll have to wait and see where this movie may fall on Lionsgate's release slate.