An R-rated Hellboy reboot is coming, in case you haven't heard. Just months after the often discussed but never made Hellboy 3 was officially canceled, it was revealed that Millennium has plans to make a new Hellboy movie without Guillermo Del Toro directing and without Ron Perlman starring. This time it will be Stranger Things star David Harbour as the titular Dark Horse Comics character. And now we have a good idea of what he may look like as Hellboy.

Artist BossLogic, who very regularly does depictions of actors and actresses as characters they are going to be playing, rumored to be playing, or just as fun bits of fan casting, has done a rendition of David Harbour as Hellboy. His new piece was done for Comicbook.com and gives us a good look at what this new version of the character could look like in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. Not surprisingly, it is pretty great. And also, not all that different than what we are already used to.

When Ron Perlman played Hellboy, it was one of the more accurate page-to-screen adaptations of a comic book character we had ever seen. There have been many very accurate comic book character costumes seen on the big screen since, but Perlman's Hellboy still sits pretty close to the top. Because the character requires a lot of prosthetic makeup and CGI that sort of masks the actor playing him, it makes sense that David Harbour look similar to what we saw in Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. There are a few differences, though. David Harbour's version of the character, as imagined by BossLogic, looks a bit more dark and stern in the face. Not that Perlman's Hellboy looked like a big softy, but he maybe looked a bit less grim. This new version also isn't quite as bulky, but outside of that, it is another very comic-accurate take on Hellboy.

Usually, when news of a major project like this R-rated Hellboy reboot breaks, we have a period of major excitement/concern (depending on the project), followed by a whole lot of waiting. Not this time. Behind-the-scenes, this Hellboy reboot has been coming together and now that the news is out there, it looks like the creative team isn't messing around. If the producers have their way, the movie will reportedly be going into production this September, meaning we could see a new Hellboy movie in theaters as soon as 2018.

Neil Marshall, who is best known for his horror flick The Descent, as well as his work on HBO's Game of Thrones, is set to direct the new Hellboy movie. The script is being written by Andrew Crosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, with a draft reportedly already completed. Crosby also recently said that this version will be "darker" and "more gruesome" than what we've seen previously. Be sure to check out what David Harbour may look like as Hellboy for yourself below.