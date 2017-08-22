The upcoming Hellboy reboot has been moving right along ever since it was announced in May. The creative team has been working hard to get things ready for a shoot that is reportedly going to start as early as next month, with a presumed release for sometime next year. Though, a release date has not yet been set. Stranger Things star David Harbour has been cast to play the titular character in this version and, according to him, we aren't going to be seeing an origin story when the new Hellboy arrives in theaters.

The actor recently appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast and discussed the Hellboy reboot quite a bit. In addition to Harbour, the movie is also to star Ian McShane (Deadwood) as Professor Broom, Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as Major Ben Daimio, Sasha Lane (American Honey) as Alice Monaghan and Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen. During the conversation, David Harbour revealed that we are going to see bits of the character's origin on this movie, but that isn't what the movie is going to be about. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There is something of [his origin], but it's not really an origin story movie. We kind of pick up the movie like we're running and gunning. We do have a little bit of stuff where we show stuff, but it really is a story and you just drop in with this guy. In a way, I feel like that's kind of what Indiana Jones was. You start with him stealing the idol, but also you do go back to the university and you understand he's an archeologist, but this is just a guy who goes and steals idols and fights Nazis and wants to steal the Arc of the Covenant. But you never go back when he's a kid and you're like, 'How did he become Indiana Jones?' It's like no, we accept that this is Indiana Jones and I think that's what our story does too. You accept that there's this half-demon guy running around the world and being a paranormal investigator and solving crimes and also dealing with his own issues at the same time."

Any time you can compare your movie to Indiana Jones you're probably in pretty good shape. There are still those who are upset that we aren't going to see Guillermo Del Toro's Hellboy 3, which would have brought Ron Perlman back for one more go with the character. Fans have a fondness for that take and David Harbour also discussed how he is going to make his version of Hellboy stand apart from Perlman's.

"It's unique and odd. There are things that I'm gonna do that are different. Hellboy is the same character from the comics and from what Ron did, there are certain things that are the same thing, but I do think that, I don't know, there's a different approach because I sort of highlight different things, I think, than Ron does. Ron sort of embraces this machismo in himself and in Hellboy, and I really like it and it's super fun and it's a super fun performance, but I think Hellboy has a certain psycho dynamic where occasionally he has to prove that he's the lion, has to roar, and I think he struggles with his own masculinity. But I don't think he needs that as much as maybe those other movies. I have a bit of a different take on his capability or his slickness. I sort of think that for me he's a little less skilled at constructing that persona."

The Hellboy reboot is going to be directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent), with creator Mike Mignola heavily involved. David Harbour is going to have some big shoes to fill, but it sounds like he has the right approach. At least he won't be bogged down in an origin story and will be able to get right to work as Hellboy in this new movie.