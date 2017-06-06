Last month, a massive bombshell was dropped when Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mingolla revealed on social media that a Hellboy reboot was under way, with Stranger Things star David Harbour taking over the iconic title role and Neil Marshall stepping in to direct. Last night in New York City, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt brought both David Harbour and the original Hellboy himself, Ron Perlman, together for a "detente" summit dinner, which resulted in an epic photo that has spread throughout social media. Here's what Ron Perlman had to say, when sharing the photo on social media, wishing David Harbour good luck to the new Hellboy star.

"Not since Bill Clinton, Menachem Begin, and Anwar Sadat has there been such an epic summit yelding such a little result! Apparently Patton Oswalt aka balvenieboy thought it was a good idea to host @DavidKHarbour and yours truly for a detente dinner. The result: i gained 3 pounds and ruined my liver. Meanwhile, good luck kid! Signed, the babe."

For those not familiar with the French word "detente," it means, "the easing of hostility or strained relation," although there wasn't likely any hostility between either actor. The actor shared the photo on Instagram just a few hours ago, but Patton Oswalt also shared the same photo on Twitter last night, claiming that the "summit meeting" was a "smashing success", joking that he is going to start a "pop duo" with the actor called "Hellboyz." David Harbour also shared the photo on his Twitter, stating he would "follow these two into the gates of hell."

After the dinner last night, it seems David Harbour went to work himself, retweeting a photo today sent out by Mike Mingola that featured the duo alongside director Neil Marshall. It isn't known if Hellboy writer Andrew Crosby was also present, but the writer teased in May that the script is done, describing it as a "darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy". Just a few hours ago, David Harbour also sent out yet another photo, showing him getting fitted for his "Right Hand of Doom." It remains to be seen if the actor will share even more photos of what the finished product may look like.

While many fans were clamoring for original star Ron Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro to return for a sequel to 2004's Hellboy and 2008's Hellboy: The Golden Army, which had been rumored for many years, Guillermo del Toro revealed in February that the sequel was now completely dead. With this reboot now under way, we also reported last week that a Hellboy spin-off is also dead, which would have centered on Doug Jones' character, Abe Sapien. Take a look at these photos as we wait for more on Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

