Things are moving very quickly on the upcoming Hellboy reboot. News of this new, R-rated version of the Dark Horse Comics character just broke, but it looks like things are coming together at lightening speed behind-the-scenes. And, if all goes well, the movie will start filming later this year. If that actually happens, we could wind up seeing this new Hellboy movie in theaters next year.

This bit of news comes courtesy of film reporter Borys Kit, who writes for The Hollywood Reporter. So, he isn't just some schlub who heard this from a guy who thinks he might know somebody. He is a solid source for this kind of information. With that said, he is reporting that Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen reboot will ideally start shooting in September, but that isn't a guarantee at this point. Here's what he had to say about it.

"#HellboyReboot could come sooner than you think: producers would like to start shooting mid-September. (If they will is another matter.)"

This R-rated Hellboy reboot snuck up on all of us this week, with most of us still focusing on the proposed Hellboy 3, with Guillermo Del Toro directing and Ron Perlman starring. Back in February, the long-discussed project was declared dead and now, just a few months later, director Neil Marshall (The Descent) is set to helm a reboot, with Stranger Things star David Harbour tapped to play Hellboy. It was also recently revealed by Andrew Crosby, one of the writers working on this reboot, that the script is already done. With a star in place, a script completed, a director attached and a studio ready to make this thing, there doesn't seem to be much holding the R-rated Hellboy movie from shooting this year.

For those who were holding out hope for Hellboy 3, this may all seem to be moving fast. But there are several factors to consider from a studio perspective that makes this a desirable property to jump on quickly. For one, thanks to Deadpool and Logan, R-rated comic book movies are a hot commodity right now. But trend chasing can be a fickle business, so the creative team understandably wants to try and get while the gettin' is good. Also, comic book movies, in general, have changed a lot since Guillermo Del Toro's first Hellboy movie came out. These movies regularly gross hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office now and, even though it may be easy to forget, Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army grossed a combined $259 million worldwide. That is a drop in the bucket these days.

While no official plot details about the movie have surfaced, which is going under the working title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, writer Andrew Crosby did reveal that this will be a "darker" and "more gruesome" version of the character. We also know that creator Mike Mignola is heavily involved, which should comfort fans of Hellboy. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available, which could be very soon if the producers have their way.