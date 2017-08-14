Last week it was announced that the Hellboy reboot will simply be called Hellboy, and not Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen as previously reported. Today, we have even more details about the script, including some new and returning characters that will be featured in this thrilling adventure. Comic book creator Mike Mignola recently teased that this reboot will include the Bureau of Paranorman Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), and today we have more details about where the B.P.R.D. will be setting up shop, along with news of never-before-seen characters from the comics, along with a few that were featured in the first two Hellboy movies. There will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

One of Splash Report's sources reveals that the B.P.R.D. headquarters will be located, "on a snow-capped mountainside," although no specific location details were given. Inside the B.P.R.D. fans will get to see, "cryptid skeletons, freakish things encased in formaldehyde, period weapons," along with "the symbol of a hand holding a sword, with the words: IN ABSENTIA LUCI, TENEBRAE VINCIUNT," the Latin motto of the B.P.R.D. which translates to "In the absence of light, darkness conquers." This report also reveals who the members of this organization will be in the reboot.

Alongside David Harbour's Hellboy, the B.P.R.D. will also include Abe Sapien, played by Doug Jones in the original movies, along with characters who haven't been featured in the movie before, such as Alice Monaghan, who can "hear dead people" and will also be using the "Spirit Wrack," and Major Ben Daimio, described as a "rugged military type with cold, calculating eyes, close-cropped hair and three jagged scars raked across his grizzled face." This character will also have a "cool transformation" in the movie, which was not disclosed. Other characters that will be featured include the Gruagach, a "fairy creature that looks like a pig and is a vengeful adversary of Hellboy," who blames the title character for his "current state and wants revenge." Others include Babe Yaga the Witch along with King Arthur and Merlin.

This report also confirms that this project will in fact be an R-rated reboot, which we've heard several times in the past, with the plot said to be a "darker horror story" instead of lighter, more comedic stories that have been told in the first two movies. Production will take place in London, with the story also featuring a massive creature with giant tentacles which wraps its limbs around the London Bridge. This report also claims that the story will be left "wide up for a sequel," with the end of the movie showing who Hellboy will be going after next.

This report doesn't shed any light on a report from May, which claimed that the Hellboy reboot starts filming in September. Lionsgate has yet to set a release date, and the studio is still in casting mode, with Ian McShane recently coming aboard to play Professor Broom, with Milla Jovovich taking on a rare villainous role as the infamous Blood Queen. It isn't reported when we may have casting news about the other characters mentioned in this report, but if filming on this Hellboy reboot will in fact begin next month, we could hear more about this project sooner than later.