After seven years of waiting for a new Hellboy movie from star Ron Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro, the filmmaker confirmed in February that it was never going to happen, officially declaring the project dead. Just three months later, fans were given quite the shock, when it was announced that an R-rated Hellboy reboot was happening with Stranger Things star David Harbour taking over as the title character, and Neil Marshall directing. However, during a new interview, Mike Mingola, who created the Hellboy comics, revealed that they originally wanted to continue the story from Guillermo del Toro's first two movies. Here's what Mike Mingola had to say below, revealing he would have "loved" to see Guillermo del Toro finishing his trilogy.

"I would've loved to see Guillermo do his third movie and finish that story. But over the years it became very clear that wasn't going to happen. About three years ago the producers, the screenwriter Andrew Crosby, and I all started working on this new story. Del Toro didn't want to have anything to do with it, he wasn't going to direct. He was offered to be a producer, and Ron (Perlman) wouldn't do it without Guillermo. We originally started trying to tie it to the del Toro universe and continue those movies. But once we had Neil Marshall, we thought, 'Why are we going to try and continue that universe?' Because a del Toro movie is a del Toro movie, and you don't want to try and hand a del Toro movie to someone else. Especially someone as great as Neil Marshall. So that's when it went from being this continuation to being a reboot. It's exciting to have another director. It's exciting to take another path, to take that material and give it another leaning."

Director Neil Marshall confirmed in an interview that this R-rated Hellboy reboot will be quite bloody, adding that he wants to embrace the violent and gruesome nature of Mike Mingola's original comic. There have been reports that production could start as early as September, while other reports claim that Lionsgate has been eyeing the project, but it hasn't been made official who will distribute at this time. While he wouldn't confirm any specific plot or release details, Mike Mingola did add how 'dizzying' this whole experience has been.

"It's very dizzying when you've been banging this story idea back and forth for all these years, and suddenly you have someone making it. And they're making it tomorrow! And everyday there's a new development So Joel Harlow (Logan, Pirates) is doing the makeup effects and just last Friday I went to his shop. I got to see the sculpts of the new version of Hellboy, and then the next day David Harbour was in there doing makeup tests. So it's very, very exciting. (Joel) is so excited and so enthusiastic."

Last month, comedian Patton Oswalt brought both Ron Perlman and David Harbor together for a "summit dinner" where the old Hellboy and new Hellboy got to meet face to face. Both actors had nothing but positive things to say about one another on social media, as the photo quickly went viral. David Harbour has also been sharing his own photos from the makeup process on social media, with Mike Mingola teasing just how excited the actor is to play this character. Here's what he had to say below, in his interview with Nerdist

"(David) is super excited about being Hellboy and he wants to make sure he gets it right. He's texting me Hellboy questions about his history, about what the character would think about this or about that. It's really exciting to be back and see this thing come together."

There still have been no official story details released yet for Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, but if production does start in a few months, then perhaps more details will be released. It also remains to be seen when this highly-anticipated movie will have a studio home, or when the filmmakers may be eyeing to release this project. Hopefully we'll have more details soon as we get closer to production starting.