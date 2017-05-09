Ready for some very unexpected but possibly welcome comic book movie news? Just several months after director Guillermo Del Toro declared that the long hoped for Hellboy 3 was officially dead, we now get word that an R-rated reboot of the franchise is in the works. This is not a rumor, mind you, as this news is coming directly from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

The news first broke courtesy of Mike Mignola's Facebook page. The artist and writer declared that an R-rated reboot of Hellboy is currently in the works, with Stranger Things star David Harbour set to play the titular character. The project apparently already has a director as well in the form of Neil Marshall, who is best known for his horror flick The Descent, as well as his work on HBO's Game of Thrones. It was later announced that the movie has the working title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. To lend further credibility to this, The Hollywood Reporter, one of the most reliable news sources in the business, confirmed the news shortly after. Here is what Mike Mignola had to say about it.

"Okay, here's some news. There is going to be another Hellboy movie. It's going to be an R rated reboot directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game Of Thrones) and starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Hellboy. More news to come soon."

Millennium is reportedly in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin about the Hellboy reboot. There are a lot of interesting angles to talk about here, but starting with David Harbour, it seems like he is a very hot name right now thanks to his role on Netflix's Stranger Things. For a couple of months, we were hearing that he was one of the frontrunners to land the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. That role ultimately went to Josh Brolin, presumably because he was who the studio wanted. So, either David Harbour was then quickly snatched up for this Hellboy reboot, or he signed on the dotted line for the Hellboy reboot, which took him out of the running for Deadpool 2. Either way, he just landed a pretty big role in what will be a high-profile movie.

The other, perhaps sad angle for many, is that neither Guillermo Del Toro nor Ron Perlman are going to be involved with this Hellboy reboot in any capacity. Del Toro directed Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, both of which are beloved by many fans, but didn't quite warrant the third installment that many were clamoring for up until very recently when the project was officially declared dead. It is possible that this newly revealed reboot is to blame for Hellboy 3 not being able to happen.

So, the good news is that we are finally getting another Hellboy movie. The bad news is that it won't be the Hellboy 3 that many of us wanted to see. From a business perspective, the decision makes sense. The first Hellboy was received well at the time it earned just shy of $100 million at the box office on a $66 million budget back in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army fared better in every, earning an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and bringing in $160 million from an $85 million budget. Still, that isn't great by modern standards and with R-rated comic book movies like Deadpool and Logan raking it in, this new version of Hellboy could be a big hit. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.