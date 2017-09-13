The Hellboy pics just keep on coming. After Lionsgatefinally unveiled a first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, the actor himself decided to share yet another look at the Dark Horse Comics character in his new live-action form. Harbour quickly deleted the post from his social media accounts, but not before the internet got hold of the picture, which is another very brooding and gritty look at the new Hellboy.

As reported by Comic Book Resources, David Harbour took to Twitter in order to share a second picture of his new Hellboy look. This time, the image was in black and white and featured the character standing in front of a staircase with his signature trench coat on. Just as with the first new image, we can see that Harbour's version of Hellboy looks very grizzled and isn't messing around. Not that Ron Perlman's Hellboy was one to be messed with, but there was some room for levity in there. This take is no joke. David Harbour also captioned the photo with the opening line from the Rolling Stones song Sympathy for the Devil.

"Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste..."

Joining David Harbour in this Hellboy reboot will be Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) as the villainous Blood Queen, Ian McShane (John Wick) as Professor Bloom, with Sasha Lane (American Honey) on board as Alice Monaghan. Deadpool star Ed Skrein was originally cast as Ben Daimio, but once fans became upset over whitewashing accusations, he walked away from the movie. That left room for Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) to step in and take his place as a more accurate representation of the character from the comics.

Sadly, this reboot does mean that we will never see Guillermo Del Toro finish out his trilogy with Hellboy 3. There are many who wanted to see that happen and there were discussions about it just months before this new Hellboy reboot, which is set to be directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent), came to light. Creator Mike Mignola has been heavily involved in the production up to this point and will have a pretty significant influence on this reboot. Mignola co-wrote the script with Andrew Crosby (Eureka) and Christopher Golden (Ghosts of Albion), which won't be an origin story and is expected to be R-rated, likely due to the success of movies like Deadpool and Logan.

Currently, Hellboy, which was originally titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, does not yet have a release date, but it is going into production shortly. It is expected that the movie will arrive in late 2018. We haven't seen a lick of footage yet, but these first two stills are encouraging. Be sure to check out the new image of David Harbour in the Hellboy reboot for yourself below.