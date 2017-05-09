Guillermo Del Toro's long-discussed Hellboy 3 may not be happening, but we are getting some more Hellboy on the big screen. It was recently announced that director Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) is working on an R-rated reboot of the Hellboy franchise, with Stranger Things star David Harbour set to play the title character, originally played by Ron Perlman. Now, some new details about the reboot have been revealed, courtesy of screenwriter Andrew Crosby.

The screenwriter, who has been working on the script for the new Hellboy movie, with Christopher Golden and creator Mike Mignola, spoke with Silver Screen Beat after the news of this reboot broke. He revealed that this new Hellboy reboot, which is currently going under the title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, is going to be a blend of horror with the comic book genre, and will show a much more gruesome side of the character. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I can't really talk about specifics with regard to the story, which they're keeping a pretty tight lid on at the moment, but I can say that this is a darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy. Neil said from the very beginning that he wanted to walk a razor's edge between horror and comic book movie, which was music to my ears, because that's what I was shooting for in the script, and precisely what Mignola does so well with the comics."

Millennium is currently in negotiations to make this new Hellboy movie happen and, once the details get hammered down, it seems like things could get moving very quickly. As of right now, there is no release date set for the Hellboy reboot, but the project seems to be further along than initially indicated. According to Andrew Crosby, the script is already done and they have been working overtime to get things moving.

"Honestly, everyone has just been working overtime to bring that Mignola magic to the big screen. The script is done, but work will continue as we move forward, always trying to make it the best it can be."

There was a lot of hope, even up until very recently, that Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman would reunite one last time to finally make Hellboy 3. But back in February, the director revealed that the project was truly dead and it seems like this newly revealed reboot may be to blame. R-rated comic book adaptations are a hot-ticket item right now, with movies like Deadpool and Logan really paving the way for movies like this to exist. Studios are now racing to get similar projects into production, with Sony developing an R-rated Venom movie and Todd McFarlane trying to get his R-rated Spawn movie going.

Despite the desire from many to see what Guillermo Del Toro could have done with Hellboy 3, the first two Hellboy movies weren't massive successes at the box office, and with the R-rated comic book movie trending right now, this reboot has the potential to bring in some big money, if it turns out to be the movie it sounds like it can be. We will be sure to keep you updated as more details on the project are made available.