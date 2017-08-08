Just one week after Ian McShane signed on to play Professor Broom, the long-awaited Hellboy reboot has finally found its Blood Queen. Milla Jovovich is reportedly in final talks to play The Blood Queen in Lionsgate's new Hellboy adventure, alongside David Harbour as the title character. The production has also brought on another writer, with Aron Coliete (Heroes) taking a crack at the script that has been worked on by Andrew Crosby, Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mingola.

Deadline broke the casting news earlier today, although it remains to be seen how many more pivotal characters will need to be cast before all is said and done. Still, this project has come together rather quickly, from Mike Mingola's initial Hellboy reboot announcement in May, which included the news of David Harbour starring as Hellboy and Neil Marshall directing. The script by Andrew Crosby had already been completed when the news was announced, and there was also a report that claimed production may begin as early as this September. With the cast coming together as quickly as it has, that report may in fact be true after all.

Director Neil Marshall has also confirmed that this will be an R-rated Hellboy reboot, after both of the previous Hellboy movies, 2004's Hellboy and 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army, were PG-13. While they were both lauded by fans and critics alike, neither movie made a massive dent at the box office, with Hellboy earning $59.6 million domestic and $99.3 million worldwide, from a $66 million budget, while Hellboy II: The Golden Army earned $75.9 million domestic and $160.3 million worldwide from an $85 million budget. While there has been an influx in popularity for R-rated fare over the past few years, with hits such as Deadpool, Logan and Get Out, it remains to be seen if the switch to R-rated fare will be more lucrative than its predecessors' PG-13 movies.

While no details have been given regarding the story, Hellboy reboot writer Andrew Crosby teased in May that the story is a "darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy." The writer added that new director Neil Marshall wanted to walk the "razor's edge" between a horror movie and a comic book movie, which falls closer in line to the edgier comics by Mike Mingola. As for the Blood Queen, it's unclear if this could be a character from the comics known as The Queen of Blood, a.k.a. Nimue. In the comics, this character is resurrected to battle Hellboy and bring him to his nemesis Gruagach, but Hellboy and his zombie knights defeat her, although she ends up dragging him back to hell with her.

David Harbour has previously shared photos before getting his facial cast made for the movie, although it remains to be seen when we'll get our first glimpse of the actor in full costume. Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin and Mike Richardson are producing for Millennium Films and Lionsgate, along with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman, who are producing through Campbell Grobman Films. This Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen role comes just months after Milla Jovovich closed out the Resident Evil franchise with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, where she played the heroic Alice. This role marks a rare villainous role for the actress, so it will be interesting to see how fans respond to the casting.