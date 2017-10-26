As hard as it may be to believe, we're heading toward the tenth move in the Hellraiser franchise. It's been 30 years since Clive Barker's original classic horror movie debuted, and five years since Hellraiser: Revelations arrived on the scene, which wasn't particularly well received. Still, Hellraiser: Judgment, which has been in development for a long time and can't seem to find its way to release, is forthcoming and will introduce us to a new pinhead. Now, a new image of Paul T. Taylor as Pinhead has arrived online.

Several images from Hellraiser: Judgment have been released online, but this is arguably our best look at the new Pinhead. It's been tough for horror fans to accept anyone other than original actor Doug Bradley, who played the part in every movie prior to Hellraiser: Revelations, but it's happening. Hard as it may be, Paul T. Taylor does look quite good as the famed Cenobite and, depending on how the movie itself turns out, could bring something new to the role. Then again, there's still no release date for Hellraiser: Judgment, and it appears to just be sitting on the shelf. So it's tough to imagine that this will be the revelatory Hellraiser movie we've been waiting for.

Hellraiser: Judgment centers on Detectives Sean Carter (Damon Carney) and David Carter (Randy Wayne), who are on the case to find a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the city. Joining forces with Detective Christine Egerton (Alexandra Harris), they dig deeper into a spiraling maze of horror that may not be of this world. Could the Judgment awaiting the killer's victims also be waiting for Sean? This is a Hellraiser movie, so we're guessing so. As for Doug Bradley? He's stated this year that he'd be willing to do another Hellraiser movie again. It just needs to be under the right circumstances. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'd absolutely be open to doing it again. I've never closed the door on the idea. Right place, right time, right motives (unlike Revelation and Judgement) right script etc, etc, who knows. A full-on adaptation of The Scarlet Gospels would be a perfect end to the journey, and before any Internet rumors start: No, I don't know of any such plans and no-one has spoken to me about it. Just a thought."

Unfortunately, this upcoming movie won't be the one that brings Doug Bradley back. However, Gary J. Tunnicliffe, who directed Hellraiser: Revelations, returns for Hellraiser: Judgment. That may not be encouraging to many, as it's believed that The Weinstein Company only made Judgement to keep the rights to the franchise. Considering the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the studio has bigger problems on their hands right now. In any case, you can check out the new photo of Paul T. Taylor as Pinhead in Hellraiser: Judgment, courtesy of the Gore Gab Podcast Twitter, for yourself below.