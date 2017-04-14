Star Wars Celebration has officially kicked off and things have been absolutely amazing already. We've had a 40th anniversary panel and, most importantly, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel, which finally gave us the trailer we've all been dying to see. But there is a lot more going on this weekend and up next is the Heroines of Star Wars panel. You can live stream it right now.

Not everyone can make it down to Orlando, Florida for Star Wars Celebration, but Disney and Lucasfilm have fans all around the world covered. They are live streaming all of the biggest panels and events throughout the entire weekend and that includes the Heroines of Star Wars panel. As any fan of the franchise well knows, strong female characters have been a huge part of Star Wars ever since the very beginning and this panel will cover all of the strong ladies in a galaxy far, far away. Here is how the Star Wars Celebration website is describing the panel.

"Strong female characters are central to the "Star Wars" universe. From Leia to Padmé, Rey, Jyn, Sabine and Ahsoka, each has become a fan favorite around the globe. Join Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm Story Group's Carrie Beck, Ashley Eckstein ("Ahsoka") and Tiya Sircar ("Sabine") for a talk about the importance of these role models, how they have inspired generations and where we might see them next!"

Dating back to Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope, strong, dynamic female characters have been front-and-center in the Star Wars movies. Sadly, Carrie Fisher is no longer with us, but her presence and impact will be felt for years to come and she will surely have a presence at this panel. In the new movies, the legacy of strong female characters have continued, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But as teased in the panel description, the legacy of strong female characters also extends to the animated universe with characters like Ahsoka and Sabine. Ashley Eckstein and Tiya Sircar will be on hand to talk about that legacy and what it means to be a strong female character in the Star Wars universe. Plus, Dave Filoni, the man behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, will be on hand, which is always a good thing.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 takes place in Orlando, Florida from now through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center. But if you can't make it, don't worry. The panels will be live streamed all weekend and we will have the ones you won't want to miss here for you. Be sure to check out The Heroines of Star Wars panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.