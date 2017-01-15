Often times, if two movies are less than $1 million apart when the box office estimates are released, those movies will swap places when the actual numbers arrive on Monday. Last weekend, it looked like Rogue One would repeat atop the box office with $21.9 million, with the expanding Hidden Figures following just behind with $21.8 million. When the actual figures were released on Monday, Hidden Figures ended up on top with $22.8 million, just ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with $22.06 million. This weekend, Hidden Figures managed to expand even further, repeating atop the box office for the second weekend in a row with $20.4 million, in a weekend where two more expanding movies didn't even crack the top 10.

This weekend, both the true story adaptation Hidden Figures and Rogue One went up against three new movies, Paramount's Monster Trucks, STX Entertainment's The Bye Bye Man and Open Road Films' Sleepless. There are also three movies expanding with Warner Bros.' Live By Night, Lionsgate's Patriots Day and Paramount's Silence all going nationwide as well, although Silence's expansion wasn't all too big, and both Silence and Live By Night couldn't crack the top 10. Live By Night expanded into 2,818 theaters for a total of 2,822 theaters, but it only took in $5.4 million in 11th place, with a paltry per-screen average of $1,922. Silence expanded into 696 more theaters for a total of 747 theaters, finishing in 16th place with $1.9 million with a per-screen average of $2,597.

Box Office Mojo reports Hidden Figures dropped just 10.4% this weekend to repeat with $20.4 million. The film expanded even further this weekend, adding an additional 815 theaters for a total of 3,286, with a healthy per-screen average of $6,223. La La Land, coming off a record-breaking showing at the Golden Globes, winning all seven awards it was nominated for, expanded into 333 more theaters for a total of 1,848 theaters, taking second place with $14.5 million, a 43.1% increase from last weekend's total, with an impressive $7,846 per-screen average. The top 5 is rounded out by Sing ($13.8 million), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($13.7 million) and The Bye Bye Man ($13.3 million), but with just $500,000 separating these three movies, they could shift spots when the actual numbers are released tomorrow.

While Patriots Day hasn't put up record numbers in limited release, it has been a model of consistency, dropping just 8.4% in its second frame, where it played in only 7 theaters, and actually increasing 29.1% when the extra day for the New Year's holiday is taken into account. Last weekend, its third in theaters, it remained in just seven theaters, in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, only dropping 29.1%. It has currently earned $870,217 in its first three weekends, but its grosses will get a big boost this weekend. Patriots Day expanded into 3,113 more theaters for a total of 3,120 theaters, earning $12 million in sixth place, behind The Bye Bye Man in fifth place with $13.3 million, with a middling per-screen average of $3,846. The top 10 is rounded out by Monster Trucks ($10.5 million) Sleepless $8.4 million), Underworld: Blood Wars ($5.8 million) and Passengers ($5.6 million).

Monster Trucks follows Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, who builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. The Monster Trucks supporting cast includes Jane Levy, Danny Glover, Amy Ryan, Holt McCallany, Thomas Lennon, Barry Pepper and Rob Lowe.

Patriots Day is set in the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, as Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard Deslauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated manhunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston.

When three college students move into an old house off campus, they unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity known as The Bye Bye Man, who comes to prey upon them once they discover his name. The friends must try to save each other, all the while keeping The Bye Bye Man's existence a secret to save others from the same deadly fate. Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, Michael Trucco and Faye Dunnaway lead the cast of The Bye Bye Man.

Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs' teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice. The supporting cast includes Gabrielle Union and Michelle Monaghan.

Live by Night is set in the roaring `20s when Prohibition hasn't stopped the flow of booze in an underground network of gangster-run speakeasies. The opportunity to gain power and money is there for any man with enough ambition and nerve and Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck), the son of the Boston Police Superintendent, long ago turned his back on his strict upbringing for the spoils of being an outlaw. But even among criminals there are rules and Joe breaks a big one: crossing a powerful mob boss by stealing his money and his moll. The fiery affair ends in tragedy, setting Joe on a path of revenge, ambition, romance and betrayal that propels him out of Boston and up the ladder of Tampa's steamy rum-running underworld.

Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) - at a time when Christianity was outlawed and their presence forbidden. The celebrated director's 28-year journey to bring Shusaku Endo's 1966 acclaimed novel to life will be in theaters this Christmas. The supporting cast includes Ciaran Hinds, Tadanobu Asano}, Ryo Kase, Shinya Tsukamoto, Nana Komatsu, Michie, Yosuke Kubozuka and Issei Ogata. Also opening in limited release are Freestyle Releasing's The Book of Love, Independent's The Crash, FIP's Ok Jaanu, FilmRise's Reset, Parade Deck Films' Saving Banksy, China Lion's Some Like It Hot (Qing Shung) and First Run's Vince Giordano: There's a Future in the Past.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Universal Pictures will release the thriller Split alongside Paramount's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and High Top Releasing's The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. The Weinstein Company will also expand their McDonald's biopic The Founder into nationwide release, with A24's dramatic comedy 20th Century Women also expanding nationwide. Opening in limited release next weekend is Magnolia's Detour,Rialto's Panique, Sony Pictures Classics' The Red Turtle, Strand's Staying Vertical and FilmRise's The Sunshine Makers. Take a look at our projected top 10 for the weekend of January 13.