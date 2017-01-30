Back in November, Summit Entertainment brought on John Wick and John Wick 2 director Chad Stahelski to direct their long-gestating Highlander remake, which has been in various forms of development since Summit picked up the rights to the franchise back in 2008. Directors such as Justin Lin (Star Trek Beyond), Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Intruders) and Cerdric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War) had been attached to direct over the years, and at one point, Ryan Reynolds was even attached to star, before dropping the project in 2013, which is interesting since Chad Stahelski is also directing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2, taking over for the departing Tim Miller. Now the gestating remake seems to be on the right track, with the director revealing that he's not only developing one movie, but he's starting to put a trilogy together.

Collider caught up with Chad Stahelski while he was promoting John Wick 2, in theaters February 10. Writers such as Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley (National Treasure) and Melissa Rosenberg (Twilight) had been attached to write the script at various points in time, but it isn't clear if other writers have been brought in since then. Chad Stahelski revealed that he's currently fleshing out the story as a new trilogy, comparing his approach to the original Star Wars trilogy.