Heading into the weekend, some believed that PG-13 heist comedy Logan Lucky would have no trouble taking down the R-rated action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, in one of the last summer movie box office weekends. It was quite the opposite, in fact, with The Hitman's Bodyguard continuing the trend of over-performing R-rated fare, easily coming away with the box office win in its opening weekend with $21.6 million. Last weekend's winner, Annabelle: Creation, dropped to second place with $15.5 million while the underperforming Logan Lucky debuted in third place this weekend with $8 million.

While The Hitman's Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson had no trouble winning at box office, it had a much more difficult time trying to win over the critics. The movie currently sits at a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, down from the 46% rating it had earlier this week, while Logan Lucky proved to be a bona fide critical hit with a 93% Fresh rating. Still, the critical reception didn't seem to matter for The Hitman's Bodyguard fans, with Box Office Mojo reporting that the movie brought in a solid $6,396 per-screen average from, 3,377 theaters, with the movie almost earning back its $29 million budget from the domestic take alone, although no numbers have come in for its international take quite yet.

Last weekend's winner Annabelle: Creation, which helped push the Conjuring universe past $1 billion worldwide at the box office, slipped to second place, taking in $15.5 million, dropping 55.7% in its second weekend. That brings its total domestic take to $64 million, with an additional $96.7 million from overseas markets for a worldwide total of $160.7 million, from a meager $15 million budget. It's possible that Annabelle: Creation could turn out to be one of the most profitable movies this year, but we'll have to wait and see how it holds up throughout the rest of its box office run.

Debuting in third place this weekend is Logan Lucky, the first film back from "retirement" for director Steven Soderbergh, his first since 2013's Side Effects. The film earned just over $8 million in its opening weekend, opening in 3,031 theaters with a paltry $2,656 per-screen average. While overseas numbers haven't come in yet for the action-comedy, it still may be in fairly decent shape since, like The Hitman's Bodyguard, it was produced under a meager $29 million budget so it very well could end up being quite the profitable movie, but that also depends on how much it drops in its second weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 is Dunkirk ($6.7 million), The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ($5.1 million), The Emoji Movie $4.3 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($4.2 million), Girls Trip ($3.1 million), The Dark Tower ($3.7 million) and Wind River ($3 million). Also opening in limited release this weekend is Samuel Goldwyn Films' drama Gook, which earned $15,550 from two theaters for a $7,775 per-screen average, Fox Searchlight's drama Patti Cake$, which took in $66,000 from 14 theaters for a $4,714 per-screen average, and Well Go USA's action-crime thriller The Adventurers, which earned $65,000 from 17 theaters for a $3,824 per-screen average. No box office data was released for Vertical Entertainment's action film 6 Days, Magnolia's comedy Lemon and Abramorama's documentary Sidemen: Long Road to Glory. It isn't clear if there are any plans for expansion for any of these new platform releases.

Next weekend marks the final frame of the summer movie season, with Sony's drama All Saints, Blumhouse Tilt's action movie Birth of the Dragon and The Weinstein Company's animated film Leap all hitting theaters in wide release, with A24's Good Time also expanding nationwide. Also arriving in limited release is Neon's drama Beach Rats, FIP's action movie A Gentleman, Vertical Entertainment's horror-thriller Ghost House Well Go USA's foreign movies Legend of the Naga Pearls and The Villainess, Oscilloscope Pictures' drama Polina, Artsploitation's horror film Red Christmas, Entertainment Studios' documentary Served Like a Girl, The Weinstein Company's drama Tulip Fever and the 3D re-release of the 1991 action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Take a look at the box office estimates for the weekend of August 18, and check back on Tuesday for our next wave of predictions.