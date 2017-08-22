While the action-thriller The Hitman's Bodyguard ended up managing an easy opening weekend box office win just a few days ago, it also set a record for box office futility, with the lowest-grossing overall weekend to date in 2017. As the summer movie season comes to an end this weekend, that record may be broken, with three under-promoted movies hitting theaters, the animated comedy Leap!, the Bruce Lee biopic Birth of the Dragon and the religious drama All Saints, which are expected to open in 2,000 theaters or less. We're predicting that The Hitman's Bodyguard will actually come out on top again this weekend with a projected $12.5 million as the disappointing summer season comes to a close.

While The Hitman's Bodyguard didn't exactly have a stellar opening weekend, it will still have a much wider release than any of these newcomers. Box Office Mojo reports that Leap! will have the "widest" release of any of these newcomers, arriving in roughly 2,000 theaters, roughly 1,300 theaters less than The Hitman's Bodyguard opened in last weekend, with Birth of the Dragon, based on a true story about a legendary fight between Bruce Lee and kung fu legend Wong Jack Man, arriving in just 1,500 theaters while All Saints debuts in approximately 800 theaters. With none of these newcomers given a particularly strong release, and none of them even having enough reviews posted for a Rotten Tomatoes score, it's shaping up to be an incredibly underwhelming weekend at the box office.

We're predicting that Leap! will debut in second place with $11.4 million, with the top 5 rounded out by Annabelle: Creation ($8.4 million), Birth of the Dragon ($7.9 million) and Logan Lucky ($5.2 million). The animated adventure Leap! is set in Paris, 1884, where an orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner (Elle Fanning) is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette (Carly Rae Jepsen), Félicie learns that talent is not enough, it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, Birth of the Dragon is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man, a battle that gave birth to a legend. The cast includes Phillip Ng as Bruce Lee, Xia Yu as Wong Jack Man, Jin Xing, Jingjing Qu as Xiulan, Simon Yin as Vinnie Wei and Billy Magnussen as Steve McKee, who is based on Hollywood star Steve McQueen, one of Bruce Lee's students in the 1960s.

All Saints is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all. After trading in his corporate sales career to become a pastor, Michael's first assignment is All Saints, a quaint country church with a dozen members. It comes with a catch: he has to close the church doors for good and sell the prime piece of land on which it sits. While developers eagerly eye the property and the congregation mourns the inevitable, Michael and his family look forward to moving on to an established church where they can put down roots. But when the church hesitantly begins welcoming Karen (kuh-REN) refugees from Burma-former farmers striving for a fresh start in America-Michael feels called to an improbable new mission. Toiling alongside the Karen people, the congregation attempts to turn their fertile land into a working farm to pay the church's bills and feed its newest people. Jeopardizing his family's future by ignoring his superiors, Michael must choose between completing what he was assigned to do-close the church and sell the property-or listening to a still, small voice challenging the people of All Saints to risk it all and provide much-needed hope to their new community.

The top 10 will be rounded out by Dunkirk ($3.3 million), The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ($3.1 million), All Saints ($2.7 million), The Emoji Movie ($2.1 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($1.8 million). The A24 indie Good Time is also expanding nationwide this weekend, so it's possible it could sneak into the top 10, but without any sort of theater count estimate, it's difficult to tell at this point. Also opening in limited release this weekend is Neon's drama Beach Rats, FIP's action movie A Gentleman, Vertical Entertainment's horror-thriller Ghost House Well Go USA's foreign movies Legend of the Naga Pearls and The Villainess, Oscilloscope Pictures' drama Polina, Artsploitation's horror film Red Christmas, Entertainment Studios' documentary Served Like a Girl, The Weinstein Company's drama Tulip Fever and the 3D re-release of the 1991 action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Labor Day weekend holiday will bring just one wide release, The Weinstein Company's Tulip Fever. Also opening in limited release will be Freestyle Releasing's A Boy Called Po, Sony's Close Encounters Of The Third Kind 2017 Re-Release, PBS' documentary Dolores, Pantelion's foreign film Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre), Shout! Factory's horror-thriller Jackals, Vertical Entertainment's comedy The Layover, Screen Media's horror movie Temple, Lionsgate Premiere's action-thriller Unlocked, Hammond's thriller Valley of Bones and the drama Viceroy's House. Take a look at our projections for the weekend of August 25, and check back on Sunday for the box office estimates.