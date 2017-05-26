After the first teaser surfaced in April, Lionsgate has now unveiled a second trailer for the upcoming action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, which brings Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson together for one wild ride. Lionsgate has also released the final poster, along with two character posters featuring both the Hitman, Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and his reluctant Bodyguard, Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds). The studio has also unveiled new photos, which give us a new look at Salma Hayek's Sonia Kincaid, Darius' wife.

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.

While the first trailer and poster spoofed the 1992 classic The Bodyguard, even including the iconic Whitney Houston song "I Will Always Love You," this trailer, courtesy of Lionsgate, plays it more straight. We get more footage of Michael Bryce's handiwork as he "extracts" a different client, played by Richard E. Grant. This trailer also reveals that Darius Kincaid is the key witness in the trial of this European dictator, which is why Michael Bryce was called in to protect him. We also get a glimpse at Elodie Yung's character, who sets up this job for Bryce, seemingly unaware of their history, with Bryce telling her that Kincaid has tried to kill him 28 times.

While there is no nudity in this trailer, there is some R-rated language, so watch this footage at your own risk. The supporting cast for The Hitman's Bodyguard also includes Kirsty Mitchell, Joaquim de Almeida, Sam Hazeldine, Joséphine de La Baume, Rod Hallett and Ori Pfeffer. Patrick Hughes (Red Hill, The Expendables 3) directs from a script by Tom O'Connor (Fire by Fire), which landed on the Black List in 2011. That year also featured several scripts that would ultimately be turned into hit movies, such as Django Unchained, Bad Words, Sex Tape, Saving Mr. Banks, St. Vincent and last year's The Accountant.

A year after landing on The Black List, Pierre Morel (Taken) became attached to direct this action-thriller, but he eventually parted ways with the project. Lionsgate has handed out an August 18 release date for The Hitman's Bodyguard, which could put it in position to be a late sleeper hit of this summer movie season. It will only be facing Bleecker Street's Logan Lucky in theaters, but it will arrive two weeks after Sony's The Dark Tower and a week after New Line's Annabelle: Creation. Take a look at the new trailer, posters and photos for The Hitman's Bodyguard below.