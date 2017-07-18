It feels like a long time since we've had a truly great comedy make its way into theaters. Sure, there have been good comedies aplenty, but have there really been any great ones in the last few years? It is a bit early to tell, but The Hitman's Bodyguard looks like it could be that comedy. Action comedies can be particularly great when executed correctly. Especially when you have Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson to lead the thing. If this latest trailer is any indication, this movie is at the very least going to be a whole lot of fun.

Lionsgate Movies has just released yet another trailer for The Hitman's Bodyguard, which is set to arrive in theaters on August 18. This particular trailer sees Ryan Reynolds' character, who is the bodyguard for Samuel L. Jackson, really being put through the ringer and cheating death more than a few times. At one point, he gets thrown right out of the windshield of a moving car because he isn't wearing his seatbelt. Somehow, he seems to be pretty much unscathed, but we'll let that go for the sake of comedy.

In The Hitman's Bodyguard, The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on opposite sides of the law for years but are suddenly thrown together for an outrageous and seemingly action-packed 24 hours. During their time together traveling from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

The premise alone for the movie seems fine enough, but it really hinges on who you have in the lead roles. Since Reynolds and Jackson both have amazingly strong comedy chops and know how to handle themselves in an action movie, they seem like the perfect pair. It doesn't hurt to have other outstanding talents like Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek along for the ride. The Hitman's Bodyguard could wind up being one of those last-second summer movies that surprises us. Is this going to be more like The Other Guys and be the perfect blend of action and comedy? Or is it going to be more like Baywatch and arrive with a bit of a thud?

The Expendables 3's Patrick Hughes directed the movie, so we know for sure he can do action. Can he balance the comedy as well? It certainly looks like it. But as we know all too well, trailers can be deceiving. Let's just hope this thing delivers on the promise when it arrives in theaters next month. For now, be sure to check out the latest trailer for The Hitman's Bodyguard for yourself below.