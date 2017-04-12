If you've been dreaming of the day where Deadpool and Nick Fury trade R-rated barbs on the big screen, you may have to just keep dreaming. But, if you'll settle for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson cursing and shooting up a storm in a non-superhero movie, then the red band trailer for The Hitman's Bodyguard should be right up your alley, along with a new photo. Fans and exhibitors who attended CinemaCon earlier this month got to see an early screening of this action thriller, the rest of us will have to wait until August 18, and judging from this trailer, this could be a sleeper hit of the summer

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife, with a supporting cast that also includes Elodie Yung, Kirsty Mitchell, Joaquim de Almeida, Sam Hazeldine, Joséphine de La Baume, Rod Hallett and Ori Pfeffer. Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, Red Hill) directs from a screenplay by Tom O'Connor (Fire With Fire). Skydance Productions' David Ellison and Dana Goldberg and Mark Gill are producing alongside Matthew O'Toole, Les Weldon and John Thompson. Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Avi Lerner, Yarvi Lerner, Samuel Hadida and Victor Hadida serve as executive producers. Taken filmmaker Pierre Morel was attached to direct back in 2012, but he eventually dropped out.

Lionsgate has set an August 18 release date for The Hitman's Bodyguard, and as of now this action-thriller is only going up against Open Road Films' animated sequel The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature. The month of August could turn out to be quite interesting, with Sony's long-awaited and highly-anticipated adaptation The Dark Tower hitting theaters on August 4, along with the explosive true-story adaptation Detroit and Open Road Films' romance Midnight Sun all opening on August 4, with the horror prequel Annabelle: Creation arriving on August 11. If The Hitman's Bodyguard has a strong opening weekend, it could have a strong showing through September, with a packed weekend on August 25 featuring Sony's All Saints, Dimension Films' Polaroid, The Weinstein Company's Tulip Fever and Broad Green's Villa Capri all debuting.

While this R-rated action-thriller does not involve Deadpool or any other superheroes for that matter, it could lure in fans of Deadpool with plenty of adult language and action that could very well tide fans over until Deadpool 2, which is slated to begin production this summer, for a 2018 release. Along with this new red band trailer, we also have a new photo with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson together. Take a look at this age-restricted trailer and photo below for The Hitman's Bodyguard.