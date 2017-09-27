It looks like Hocus Pocus 2 may be alive and well. Things have been pretty quiet in regards to this sequel for a while, but now Mick Garris, the screenwriter of the original movie, says that the sequel may still happen as a TV movie for Disney. He also promises that the original cast is expected to return, should the project actually go into production.

Mick Garris recently spoke with Forbes about a wide range of topics from his long career. At one point, the subject of Hocus Pocus 2 came up and, even though he isn't involved, he did reveal that the script is being developed right now and that it will probably wind up airing on Disney Channel, Freeform or ABC, as opposed to getting a theatrical release. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven't been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead."

That is news that should delight 90s Disney fans, but let's not get too carried away just yet. As Mick Garris points out, we've been hearing about this potential Hocus Pocus sequel for a very long time. The original Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters and, should Hocus Pocus 2 actually happen, Garris thinks they are all going to return.

"I think they are [bringing back the original cast]. If they don't do that I think it would be a big mistake because all three of them are still so incredibly potent and powerful and great performers and who else can recreate those characters?"

Over the years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Doug Jones have all been asked about coming back for a Hocus Pocus sequel. Even though nothing has materialized, they have all expressed their willingness to return. In 2014, Midler said that fans needed to beg Disney to make it happen. Maybe there's been enough online chatter to finally justify it, but it does sound like we may finally see the movie happen. At one point it was rumored that Tina Fey was making Hocus Pocus 2 with Melissa McCarthy. But that proved to be a completely different witch movie for Disney, which still hasn'tt happened yet.

Doing Hocus Pocus 2 as a TV movie actually makes a good deal of sense. The original has become a cult classic of sorts, but it didn't do big business at the box office. It has, however, stayed in regular rotation during the Halloween season and has a big following. So if they can keep the budget reasonable, get the original cast back and put it out on TV during Halloween in the next couple of years, it could generate more than enough money to make it worth the investment.