Christmastime is often ripe with reflection. It's the season of giving. The time for coming together and burying of old hatchets. And it's also a time for romance. Yes, you read that right, amidst all the family mumbo-jumbo, there's something about this special time that makes people feel very cozy about others.

Whether it is a couple kissing as snowflakes fall around them, or two people finally getting together at a family meal, romantic movies have a way of capturing this time perfectly. Lets be honest, the films don't really break new ground, but that isn't their purpose. Christmas Romance movies are meant to be idealized. They are meant to reflect the way we want things to be, rather than the way they probably are.

And all of this makes sense! Christmas is the holiday where we idealize what we hope to receive from others. This can be in the form of gifts, food, love, etc. Sometimes those things can be interchangeable. The whole spirit of giving (no matter what it is), is what makes this time so special.

So it is without further adieus, and with the help of IMDB, that we give you 18 Christmas Movies Perfect for Holiday Romance that are sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy. As we have said, Christmas is a special time and what's more special then renewing, rekindling or finding romance? Whatever you want from this holiday season, there's something for everyone on this list.

It's A Wonderful Life

This timeless classic is a true Christmas movie gem that tugs at the heart strings. In life we all make mistakes. At one point or another, we all think the world would be a simpler place, a better place, if we weren't in it. Well, George Bailey is having the worst Christmas Eve ever. He's going to end it all... then an angel named Clarence steps in and shows George what life would've been like without him. The romance in this film comes in what George does in his life for his family and friends. What man watching this film doesn't want to be the character of George Bailey? What woman wouldn't want a man like that? It's a Wonderful Life might seem like schmaltz, but it's ability to bring people together (over a story that celebrates humanity) shows that true love is not just a romantic notion. It is very, very real.

Four Christmases

Families have a way of bringing us together and pulling us apart. This is never more apparent during the holidays. And when you factor in your family, your partner's family, extended family, etc., this whole thing can seem like a maze of personality managing. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon play a couple who have to navigate this emotion filled river. Their parents are divorced so they suddenly find themselves celebrating more Christmases than anybody on the planet. With a comedic touch and a lot of heart, Four Christmases serves many purposes. It is one of those Christmas movies that reminds us of the importance of the season. At the same time it is enough of a romantic movie that it binds us with our loved ones. It allows us to share the same emotions about our shared family during the holidays.

The Bishop's Wife (1947)

Everybody has problems. No matter who you are, no matter how perfect you think your life is, everyone is dealing with something. I bring this up because it is from these very trials that romantic comedy movies (especially of the Christmas variety) are born. This Christmas movie follows a bishop who needs to build a new place of worship and fix his flailing marriage. Starring the likes of Carey Grant and Loretta Young, director Henry Koster gets everything right here. From the tone, to the mood, to the overall warm and fuzzy Christmas feel, couples will certainly find themselves yearning for "us time" after viewing this film. If you think I'm joking, we dare you to try and not be captivated by the musical scene on ice skates!