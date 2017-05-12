Everyone's talking about Alice in the new teaser trailer for Home Again! Starring Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lake Bell, this modern romantic comedy from writer and director Hallie Meyers-Shyer in her directorial debut and from Producer Nancy Meyers (The Holiday, The Intern, Something's Gotta Give) arrives in theaters everywhere this September! In addition to the new trailer, the studio has released the first three images.

Home Again stars Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies, Wild, Walk The Line, Sweet Home Alabama) as Alice Kinney in a modern romantic comedy. Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways.

Alice's unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand. Home Again is a story of love, friendship, and the families we create. And one very big life lesson: Starting over is not for beginners. The supporting cast also includes Reid Scott P.J. Byrne, Lola Flannery and Michael Cyril Creighton. Open Road Films has set a September 8, 2017 release date for Home Again, putting it up against New Line Cinema's horror remake IT, which could make for a very unique box office showdown.

Despite its early September release date, which usually doesn't spawn big box office powerhouses, IT is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated movies this year. The first trailer broke the trailer views record, amassing a whopping 197 million views in the first 24 hours, which could indicate that it will open huge. That may not be the best sign for this romantic comedy, but given that Home Again and IT are chasing much different audiences, the potential success of IT may not impact Home Again at all. We'll find out in early September how Home Again fares against Pennywise the Clown and The Losers Club of IT.

After Home Again hits theaters on September 8, Reese Witherspoon is shaping up to have a huge year in 2018. The actress stars as Mrs. Whatsit in the highly-anticipated A Wrinkle in Time, and it's possible she could return for another season of Big Little Lies on HBO, but a renewal hasn't been issued yet. Home Again marks the feature directorial debut for Hallie Meyers-Shyer, the daughter of filmmakers Nancy Myers and Charles Shyer. As a young girl, she appeared in small roles in her parents films, such as Father of the Bride, Father of the Bride Part II, The Parent Trap, What Women Want and The Affair of the Necklace, and she also served as a music consultant on It's Complicated. Nancy Meyers serves as a producer on Home Again, alongside Erika Olde. Take a look at the first trailer and photos from Home Again, as we get ready for the September 8 release date.