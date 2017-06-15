Following the first trailer that arrived in May, Open Road Films has released the second trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon as a complex woman named Alice Kinney. This video includes new footage which reveals that it is actually Alice's mother (Candice Bergen) who suggests that the three young filmmakers (Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky) she meets on her birthday should live in her guest house. Things get even more complicated when Alice's estranged husband (Michael Sheen) comes to visit, finding these three youngsters living in her house.

This new trailer, which debuted on Open Road Films YouTube, reveals that, the morning after Alice's tryst with Pico Alexander's character, her mother unexpectedly returns home with her young daughters, who discover that their mother had some company last night. This trailer also includes a new scene where Alice tries to break down some ground rules for the house, when the character played by Nat Wolff drops a small bag of weed, just as Alice finishes saying they shouldn't cramp each others' style. There is also new footage of Alice's ex-husband (Michael Sheen), who is waiting for Alice after returning home with Jon Rudnitsky's character.

Home Again is a story of love, friendship, and the families we create, with one very big life lesson: Starting over is not for beginners. The supporting cast also includes Lake Bell, Reid Scott and P.J. Byrne, although we don't see them in this trailer. The film marks the writing and directing debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer, the daughter of iconic filmmakers Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer, with Nancy Meyers also serving as a producer, alongside Erika Olde. The 29-year-old director previously served as a music consultant on her mother's 2009 film It's Complicated and had small roles as a young child in her parents films, such as Father of the Bride, I Love Trouble, Father Of the Bride Part II, The Parent Trap and What Women Want.

Open Road Films has set a September 8 release date for Home Again, which isn't typically a frame that warrants much attention from theater goers, but that may change this year. New Line Cinema will also debut their long-awaited theatrical remake of IT on September 8, the only other new release going up against Home Again. Since they are both aimed at vastly different movie audiences, with IT catering to horror fans, while Home Again will be aiming at the same demographic for Nancy Meyers movies, it's certainly possible that they both could flourish on the same weekend.

Reese Witherspoon is coming off a big hit on the small screen with HBO's Big Little Lies, where she starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. The actress will next be seen on the big screen next year in the highly-anticipated Disney adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time, from director Ava DuVernay, which hits theaters on March 9, 2018. She is also starring in and producing a live-action adaptation of Tinker Bell for Disney, along with another Disney project entitled Wish List. Take a look at the second trailer for Home Again, arriving in theaters this fall.