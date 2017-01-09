The holidays are over and that means many of us probably watched Home Alone and possibly even Home Alone 2: Lost in New York again. For more than twenty years, the movies have been true staples of the holiday season, but there are definitely some perceivable issues with them. Namely, the violence depicted in the movies isn't exactly accurate. But a YouTuber has decided to fix that and show us what Home Alone would look like with some realistic blood and gore. The results are downright insane.

The YouTuber in question goes by the name of BitMassive and he recently decided to add some pretty impressive bloody, digital effects to some scenes from Home Alone and Home Alone 2. The main plot of the first Home Alone revolves around Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) dealing with Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci) and (Daniel Stern) who are trying to rob his house while his parents are away on vacation. In order to prevent them from doing so, he creates a lot of elaborate and painful traps to stop Harry and Marv. This all plays out in a sort of fun, light way on screen, but in reality, they would probably be pretty painful, if not deadly.

For example, at one point Kevin is throwing actual, full-sized bricks from the top of a building, which land on the heads of Harry and Marv. If anyone were to survive such a thing, they would probably come out of the encounter with some serious brain damage or at the very least a serious skull fracture. However, director Christopher Columbus decided to downplay the consequences things like this would have on a person. BitMassive doesn't pull any punches in his videos and it makes Home Alone seem totally different as a result. Almost like Eli Roth or Rob Zombie decided to take on a home invasion horror flick, as opposed to a beloved family holiday movie.

BitMassive did decide to take some liberties with the story in one of his Home Alone With Blood clips. In the first Home Alone, Old Man Marley is sort of a neighborhood legend who supposedly murdered his family, but actually turns out to be a pretty nice guy who saves Kevin from The Wet Bandits. But in BitMassive's version, Old Man Marley actually lives up to his murderous name and not only does he dispense of Harry and Marv with his snow shovel, but he also does away with Kevin as well, as opposed to saving him.

Even if the Home Alone movies displayed some pretty toned down, unrealistic depictions of violence, they were no doubt successful. The first movie made an astonishingly good $476 million worldwide from a budget of just $18 million. The sequel couldn't quite match that, but Home Alone 2: Lost in New York still made $359 million worldwide. If you want to see Home Alone with some more accurate violence, then be sure to check out the Home Alone With Blood clips for yourself below.